NRVT celebrates expected construction; Quakers collect food and Library offers Zoom events

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Glover Ave. -Norwalk River Valley Trail access planned

-Norwalk River Valley Trail access planned Quakers sponsor food drive

sponsor food drive Upcoming Norwalk book groups

Major contribution spurs trail construction

Good news for Glover Avenue’s 4,000+ residents and Merritt 7 Metro North Station users: The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) will link to Glover via a new 1000-foot spur trail under construction this spring, eliminating hikers’ need to cross a busy four lane road, according to a press release.

The project is supported by a new $100,000 grant allocated through Fairfield County Community Foundation (FCCF)’s Donor Advised Fund program, said to oversee all administrative aspects of philanthropy.

“We are thrilled that our donor-advised fundholder was able to recommend this leadership grant to Norwalk Valley River Trail at this critical time in their work,” FCCF Vice President of Development and Philanthropic Services Karen R. Brown said. “This fundholder shares the Community Foundation’s support of regional projects, beautifully exemplified by the NRVT, at a time when Fairfield County residents are finding respite from COVID restrictions by hiking in beautiful places such as the NRVT.”

“We are so very grateful to the generous donor advised by FCCF Donor Advised Fund, who understands the importance of greenspace in today’s world,” NRVT Executive Director Beth Merrill said. “The Glover Ave. spur trail will allow many new users to connect to the NRVT and use the Merritt 7 Metro North train to come from other areas as well.”

The completed NRVT will extend from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding to Danbury’s Rogers Park. Learn more here.

Info on FCCF’s Donor Advised Fund program is here. FCCF VP Karen R. Brown is at (203) 750-3203.

Quakers organize food drive

A contactless food drive sponsored by Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) is planned for noon-2 p.m. Sunday March 28, at the Quaker Meeting House property located at 317 New Canaan Road in Wilton, according to a press release. When you drive onto the property, volunteers wearing masks and observing distancing protocol will remove the donated items from your car. The donations will be given to Homes with Hope, a local food pantry and homeless shelter where lunches and dinners are served to the needy. Requested items, guidelines, and other info are here.

Literary enrichment

Two new Zoom book discussions have been announced by Norwalk Public Library.