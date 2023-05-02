NRVT event, bank opening, Arts Bash

(Norwalk River Valley Trail)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NRVT to celebrate new trailhead

Union Savings Bank plans Norwalk branch

Norwalk Art Space’s annual Arts Bash

Riverside Trailhead

Join Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s celebration at their new Riverside Trailhead in a short ceremony planned for 10 a.m. this Saturday May 6. The trailhead is located at 34 Riverside Ave., Norwalk, just north of Casatelli Marble and Tile. According to a news release, Mayor Rilling will attend. If you come by car, you can park at the Yankee Doodle Garage on River Street and join a 9:30 procession walking to the trailhead.

An exposition at Union Park, located at Mott Avenue and Byington Place, will follow the ceremony. There you’ll find music, an ice cream truck, a demonstration of Wheels bus bike rack usage, a DPW truck, and tables staffed by Norwalk Public Library, Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum, Coastal Connecticut Times, the Norwalk Historical Society, the Norwalk Tree Alliance, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, “Keep Norwalk Beautiful,” Sound Cyclists Bicycle Club, CT Cycling Advancement Program, and the Bicycle Co-op. A bagpiper will accompany part of the walk.

Arts Bash

(Art Space)

Singing guitarist Rick Reyes will deliver his Afro-Latin-Caribbean rhythms amidst paintings, drawings and sculpture at the Norwalk Art Space’s annual Arts Bash from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday May 18. A news release promises “incredible food and cocktails from Marcia Selden Catering, renowned chef Bill Taibe, and The Art Space Café,” plus a performance by the Art Space’s Petty-Drayton Music Program students. All proceeds “will be used to keep (the Art Space’s) classes and events free to all.” Ticket and sponsorship info is at Arts Bash | TheNorwalkArtSpace.

Executive Director Duvian Montoya said, “We are not just teaching young students painting, drawing and composition skills; we are supporting their potential and building their confidence by teaching them to be creative and bold, and helping them to develop a variety of skills for navigating the world.” A visit to the Art Space bears out the director’s words–the atmosphere vibrates with the energy of budding artists finding their paths.

Arts Bash co-chairs are mentor Susan G. Weinberger, Ph.D., and Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas. Dr. Weinberger said, “I am so excited to support The Norwalk Art Space and this very special event. There is no greater gift than the opportunity for youth to discover and develop their own talents. Proceeds from the Arts Bash will provide young artists in the area with free lessons and a sense of purpose.”

Art Space sponsors include Adria Petty, The Drayton Family and Marcia Selden Catering (Visionary Sponsors), Melissa Wilkinson Foundation (Innovator), and DR Bank and Fairfield County Bank (Advocate).

Bank

Union Savings Bank, a community-focused institution serving Connecticut since 1866, has picked Norwalk for its initial foray into lower Fairfield County, with the upcoming opening of a full-service branch at 454 Main Ave. Union’s website says, “We build lasting relationships that enrich the lives of our customers…We know that if we help you succeed as an individual or business, we will all succeed as a community…We put our customers’ needs above all else.”

From left, Mark Petrino, Senior Commercial Lender; Michele Bonvicini, Executive Director, USB Foundation; Joe Vereline, Head of Business Banking; and Kostantinos (Gus) Kasparis, Branch Manager.

With a late spring opening planned, the Norwalk location will be the bank’s 26th Connecticut location. Their website is at Union Savings Bank – Connecticut’s Best Local Community Bank.