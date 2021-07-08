NRVT milestone; Norwalk Hospital gets new equipment; watch out for whatever Elsa brings

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NRVT wins $3M State grant for Ridgefield trail segment

wins $3M State grant for Ridgefield trail segment Norwalk Hospital upgrades to biplane angiography

upgrades to biplane angiography City warns of upcoming bad weather

Ridgefield asked to support NRVT

Plans for the 1.5 mile “Ridgefield Ramble” segment of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) are close to moving forward, thanks to a $3 million grant from the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program.

Starting at the Route 7/Simpaug Turnpike parking lot, the Ramble will extend northward along a pond’s eastern bank before climbing into the picturesque Berkshire foothills, then traversing a century-old sheep fold at Bobby’s Court, and finally connecting with the NRVT Redding Mile (currently in pre-construction).

The $3 million grant, the largest that NRVT has gotten since its 2012 inception, is contingent upon a $130,000 contribution from NRVT to cover design, engineering, leasing applications, and permits. NRVT Executive director Beth Merrill said, “We are so grateful for the support by Town of Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and WestCOG (Western Connecticut Council of Governments) for this major grant. The trail will be a standout amenity for Ridgefield, and it’s a major push forward for the NRVT. We now call on the residents of Ridgefield and surrounding towns to help us raise the $130,000 to activate construction. Please help us build this wonderful trail in Ridgefield.”

Marconi said “The Town of Ridgefield supports the NRVT 100%. Our receipt of a grant to cover the majority of costs has been achieved. We now need Ridgefield’s help to reach the match required. Please support this vital asset for our community.”

You can donate and learn more about NRVT at (www.nrvt-trail.com).

The completed NRVT will run from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding to Danbury’s Rogers Park. According to a news release, planning or construction is in progress in all five towns, with 8.2 miles finished, 3.4 miles under construction and 18 miles more to go.

Friends of the NRVT, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Nuvance touts new equipment

Norwalk Hospital is now equipped with biplane angiography, the newest diagnostic and treatment technology for neurological and cardiovascular problems such as stroke and heart disease, according to a news release.

The system uses two rotating cameras to create detailed three-dimensional X-ray images of blood vessels, soft tissue and blood flow, enhancing precision in life-saving procedures. Dual-angle imaging shortens procedure time, and reduces radiation exposure.

Endovascular specialist Joshua Marcus, M.D., who is said to be a leader in endovascular care advancements, had traveled to Germany with Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute Senior Vice President/System Chair Mark Warshofsky, M.D. to evaluate the system prior to the purchase.

Nuvance Neuroscience Institute Senior VP/System Chair Paul Wright, MD said, “Biplane angiography has enhanced how Norwalk Hospital cares for patients with complex brain and spinal cord vascular problems. We are committed to continuous improvement by bringing game-changing technology and care to our patients.”

Websites:

‘Residents encouraged to prepare for potential impact of Elsa’

Heavy rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday. A news release from the City refers to Tropical Storm Elsa and advises residents to review their emergency plans and insurance policies, check emergency supply kits, charge mobile devices, secure outdoor furniture, and sign up for Norwalk’s CodeRED Emergency Alert Notification System at Emergency Alert.

The downloadable CT Prepares app for Apple or Android devices has emergency info with texting/email/social networking, and is said to enable communication amongst family members during an emergency. Also, Mobile Apps and Voice-Enabled Skills and Actions | American Red Cross offers similar features plus further info.