NRVT, trash pickups and Christmas programs

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk area announcements for you:

Donations doubled for Norwalk River Valley Trail

for Norwalk River Valley Trail Norwalk holiday trash and recycling schedule

trash and recycling schedule A Noroton streaming Christmas production

Christmas production Westport Country Playhouse offers audio Christmas show

NRVT

Donations to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) through Sunday Dec. 20 will be matched dollar for dollar by Wilton retailer Outdoor Sports Center, according to a press release. A popular source for cold weather clothing, hiking boots, bikes, and other such items, Outdoor Sports Center’s 80 Danbury Rd. location is a short distance away from NRVT’s Route 7/Wolfpit Road trailhead.

“We are so pleased that our friends at Outdoor Sports Center in Wilton are supporting new miles of the NRVT. This year, COVID showed us how important it is to get outside, and now there are many new fans of the trail,” NRVT Executive Director Beth Merrill said. “Donating to the NRVT is a gift that comes back to you in the form of new trail to explore and enjoy.” NRVT usage is said to have increased by 260% during the first three months of the pandemic.

Presently, NRVT is 8 miles of handicap-accessible soft-surface trail in Norwalk and Wilton. There are still 22 miles more to build for a trail that will run from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding to Danbury’s Rogers Park. The 2021 plan is for three new miles, with sections in Redding, Wilton and Norwalk. Plans in development include an addition to the Wilton East Loop north of Skunk Lane, and a newly-authorized section at Danbury’s Tarrywile Park.

NRVT gets grants from foundations and the government, but local donors provide much of its funding. Apart from the average construction cost of $250 per foot, each new trail section also needs additional money for permits, wetlands approvals, leases, engineering, and design. To learn more and donate, visit http://nrvt-trail.com/. Or mail donations to Friends of the NRVT, Inc., P.O. Box 174, Georgetown, CT 06829. The maximum donation for the Outdoor Sports Center match is $5,000.

Norwalk services

Here’s the year-end schedule according to a press release:

Friday Dec. 25 garbage and recycling pickup will move to Saturday Dec. 26.

Friday Jan. 1 garbage and recycling pickup will move to Saturday Jan, 2

Crescent Street Transfer Station

Will close Thursday Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and reopen on Saturday Dec. 26.

Will close Thursday Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. and reopen on Saturday Jan. 2.

Smith Street Yard Waste Site

Will close Thursday Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and reopen on Monday Dec. 28.

Will close Thursday Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. and reopen on Monday Jan. 4

Will be open on two Saturdays in January: Jan. 9 and Jan. 16

Christmas tree collection for Norwalk residents who get City garbage pickup will occur in January. Schedule to be announced.

More info is at norwalkct.org, or by calling (203) 854-3200

A Broadway Christmas gift this Sunday

A unique holiday concert combining Broadway stars with members of the Noroton Presbyterian Church Chamber Choir and Orchestra will stream live from the church’s website https://www.noroton.church/ at 6 p.m. Sunday Dec. 20, according to a press release. Co-produced by current Wicked musical director/Darien native Dan Micciche and the church’s Director of Music and Fine Arts Dwayne Condon, the concert will showcase Meghan Picerno and Eryn LeCroix (Phantom of the Opera), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), and John Riddle (Frozen).

“I am thrilled to be returning to NPC after many years and with such a special evening. Bringing the Broadway community back to where I grew up is something I have always dreamed of,” Micciche said.

“Noroton Presbyterian Church is excited for one of our own to return home to share his gifts with our community. We are delighted to be able to extend this musical offering to the Darien community and beyond, in a year when we could all use some hope and joy” NPC’s senior pastor Greg Doll said.

A Merry Little Christmas Carol

A Merry Little Christmas Carol, an audio adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol written and directed by Mark Shanahan, and starring Tony Award nominee Paxton Whitehead as Scrooge is being offered by Westport Country Playhouse, according to a press release.

The two hour audio play, with original music by award-winning composer John Gromada, will be broadcast on WSHU Public Radio at noon on Saturday Dec. 19 and 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 26., accompanied by behind-the-scenes interviews. WSHU frequencies are said to be at wshu.org in the About Us menu. The play will also be available at westportplayhouseorg, Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, along with a full cast list, an activity book for kids, and other details related to the making of the production.

The play is said to have been recorded under strict COVID-19 protocols, with actors working remotely from their homes.

“A Christmas Carol never fails to move audiences, no matter the medium in which the story is told,” Shanahan said. “It is a tale filled with hope and promise, reminding us that it is never too late to become our best selves. Dickens’ masterpiece charges us to recall that we are all responsible for the well being of our brothers and sisters—an idea which rings true now more than ever.”

More info is said to be at www.westportplayhouse.org, email [email protected], or by calling the box office at (203) 227-4177, Tuesday through Friday, noon- 6 p.m.