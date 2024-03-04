Nuvance hospital system to merge with Northwell Health, pending state and federal approvals

From left: John M. Murphy, MD, president and CEO of Nuvance Health, and Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling. (Northwell.)

Nuvance Health, which owns Norwalk Hospital plus three other hospitals in Connecticut and three in New York, will merge with Northwell Health to form a larger regional health system across two states.



Together, the companies will own 28 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care and employ 14,500 providers.



“By joining forces with Northwell Health, we are taking a giant leap forward in our shared mission to enhance the quality, accessibility and equity of the healthcare we provide to our communities,” said Dr. John M. Murphy, president and CEO of Nuvance Health. “This agreement enables us to make significant improvements to health outcomes for community hospitals and to deliver unparalleled care and drive positive change in the healthcare landscape.”



In Connecticut, Nuvance owns Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, Sharon Hospital and New Milford Hospital.



Northwell, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., owns 20 hospitals.



“This partnership opens a new and exciting chapter for Northwell and Nuvance and provides an incredible opportunity to enhance both health systems and take patient care and services to an even higher level,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “We have similar missions in providing high-quality care for patients in the communities we serve.”



The deal is still subject to a certificate of need process for state approval in Connecticut and New York, and must also be approved by the Federal Trade Commission. Amy Forni, a spokeswoman for Nuvance, said certificate of need applications are expected to be filed in the coming months.



Nuvance and Northwell officials said the merger will bring greater access to primary, specialty and hospital care through a diverse network of providers. “Northwell will make significant investments in Nuvance Health, helping it continue to evolve as a high-quality and comprehensive health care system,” they said in a statement.



Leaders of both companies said they hoped the merger would create a broader workforce pipeline and expand medical innovation across their facilities.



“Together, both organizations would have the ability to make significant improvements to health outcomes and address health disparities across the communities they serve,” they wrote in a statement. “As nonprofit organizations, Northwell and Nuvance Health would also continue to provide care to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.”



Two health systems in Connecticut combined five years ago to form Nuvance. Western Connecticut Health Network, which owned Danbury, New Milford and Norwalk hospitals, merged with Health Quest, which owned Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Putnam Hospital and Northern Duchess Hospital in New York and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut. The intent to merge was announced in 2018 and the deal was approved in 2019.