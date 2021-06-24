Nuvance plans ‘largest Norwalk Hospital expansion in its history’

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Hospital is pursuing a major expansion project, Nuvance Health said in a news release.

A seven-story pavilion on the southeast corner of the campus, founded in 1893, would replace the Community Pavilion built in 1953 and the Tracey Pavilion built in 1918 if the plans come to fruition, Nuvance said. “The new patient tower will modernize inpatient care and feature an even more comfortable, soothing environment for all.”

“We’re very excited to continue our long-standing commitment to high-quality healthcare for the community by advancing our facilities and technology to meet the future needs of southwestern Connecticut,” said Norwalk Hospital President Peter Cordeau in the release. “And we are very grateful to the community for their ongoing support and philanthropy that will bring this plan to life.”

Nuvance promises a “distinctive design that provides an environment that promotes healing and amenities to enable caregivers to deliver the best care possible. Natural light-filled building connectors will provide easy access between the three pavilions (the new pavilion as well as the Main Pavilion and McGraw Pavilion).”

An illustration was not provided.

“Expected to open in winter 2025-2026, the seven-floor, 180,000 square foot building will represent the largest expansion project in Norwalk Hospital’s history. This new state-of-the-art patient pavilion will enhance the patient experience by providing single bed patient rooms and spacious modernized facilities,” Nuvance said.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said such a project would require Zoning review. “We had talks with the hospital several years ago but I’m not sure if it’s the same program. I don’t believe they ever came to the Commission but I’d have to check the database tomorrow,” he said in an afternoon email.

Nuvance, in its news release, also announced “substantial renovations and updates to existing spaces including a new labor and delivery unit and a new intensive care unit and step-down unit.” The building’s infrastructure will see “significant improvement.”

The release mentions a fundraising drive, saying, “While Nuvance Health is directing essential investments in this dramatic transformation, philanthropy will play an important role in bringing our plans to fruition. The Foundation has already launched an extensive fundraising effort to help support the expansive project and programs. Some of our most valued families have committed generous gifts, and many more will partner with Norwalk Hospital in the months – and years – to come. Over time, a special campaign will invite all community members to add their support, at every level, for the full scope of our project.”

Nuvance details other features of the planned renovation: