NY man arrested in ongoing NPD vape shops investigation

(Norwalk Police Department)

Yazid Abdulmalek Mohammed 36, of Yonkers, N.Y. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — An ongoing investigation into local shops selling marijuana and hallucinogens without a license led Norwalk Police Special Services Officers to execute a search and seizure warrant Tuesday at the Smoke House 1 vape shop, located at 108 Connecticut Ave., a news release said. A New York man was arrested without incident.

Police said they seized:

More than 1 kilogram of marijuana

Several hundred products containing greater levels than the legal limit of THC

Psychedelic mushrooms, and products containing psychedelic mushrooms

Fraudulent medical marijuana decals

Paraphernalia used for packaging and weighing marijuana

Ledgers documenting sales, financial records

Approximately $9,000 in US Currency

“The investigation into illegal sales of marijuana and hallucinogens is ongoing. In addition to being illegal and addictive, marijuana with high levels of THC is associated with a decrease in IQ points, increased anxiety and psychosis, developing schizophrenia, and other long-term issues, particularly in teens and young adults (National Institute on Drug Abuse),” Sgt. Sofia Gulino said. “If you know of anybody who needs assistance or treatment related to the use of marijuana or other drugs, our community partners can provide assistance: www.thenorwalkpartnership.org or www.positivedirections.org.”

Arrested: Yazid Abdulmalek Mohammed 36, of 1 Van Cortland Park, Yonkers N.Y. Charges: Sale of 1kg or more cannabis, Possession of greater than1.5<5 8oz LCK Cannabis, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Sale of Hallucinogens, Possession w/intent to sell Hallucinogens Bond: $25,000 Court Date: July 31 Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

