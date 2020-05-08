Oak Hills opening golf course Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park golf course is easing into opening, inviting golfers to play Saturday, without carts and under social distancing guidelines.

Information for the soft opening, as offered in a press release, is:

Temporary hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the first week, golfers will be WALKING ONLY. It’s anticipated that carts will be allowed Friday, May 15

Only credit/debit cards will be accepted for payment – no cash accepted

No WALK-UP play will be allowed and only people with a valid reservation will be accepted

“Oak Hills is announcing a new Limited and Unlimited Golf program where you can play golf for the ENTIRE SEASON and some of next season for one price. These are extremely popular, and our members have asked us to consider them. We plan to limit it to the first 75 residents and 25 nonresidents so consider this option quickly. Go to www.oakhillsgc.com for details.”

“On behalf of everyone at Oak Hills we look forward to seeing you and know that together, under these trying times that, we will make this work,” the press release said.

COVID-19 RULES

General

Golf will be WALKING ONLY starting May 9. Push carts will not be available for rent; golfers can bring their personal cart

Golfers must wear face coverings in the parking lot and while paying for golf. Putting Greens are closed

Absolutely no gathering in any Oak Hills Park facilities and golfers are asked to immediately leave the premises after their round

Reservations

Tee times may be made via phone or internet and will be at 12-minute intervals for safety

Absolutely NO walk-up play allowed. Only players with a valid tee time are allowed at the course.

Payments can be made over the phone or at the golf course and a payment card is the only form of payment.

Tee times will be available beginning 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. initially while we transition to being open.

Check-In:

Golfers must arrive no more than ten (10) minutes and no less than five (5) minutes prior to their tee time.

Patrons must wear a face-covering when approaching the payment window.

Patrons may remove their face covering when arriving on the tee box prior to tee-off and must practice social distancing

Facilities

Construction the 5 th Green and 6 th tee box closed for drainage repair. Temporary tee on the 6 th playing as par 3.

The Pro shop is closed to foot traffic as are the bathrooms in the club house.

The restaurant and halfway house are temporarily closed.

The bathroom is available at the halfway house. Visitors are asked to put your mask on when using our bathroom facilities – hand sanitizer is available for your use

Drinking water will not be available on the course

During Play

Golfers are asked to leave the flagsticks in the holes and not remove them at all. All the cups have been adjusted for safety

There are no rakes, so golfers are asked to smooth the sand with their feet

Golfers are asked to replace fairway divots and fix ball marks as normal

Golfers are asked to remove any trash and debris from the property

Questions regarding the guidelines: [email protected]