Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator.

OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.

Dutton, a member of the restaurant committee formed last July by OHPA said “The frustrating thing to us this last year was we never knew when the restaurant is open or closed, and he would just open and close it willy nilly….I don’t care if it’s raining, I don’t care. People have to know that the place is open.” Dutton described the Authority as in “strong negotiations” with Mastronardi after putting “a couple of lines in the sand.”

Mastronardi’s Dry Dock Smoking Aces LLC won the restaurant contract in March 2021. The agreement called for him to pay the Authority 10% of sales excluding the beverage cart and gratuities, instead of a straight rental fee. Mastronardi had struggles in opening the restaurant because when the space was remodeled, the bar was lengthened, and it was nonconforming to code. He finally opened in March 2022, one year after getting the lease.

Mastronardi also served as park general manager, overseeing himself as the tenant, until he resigned in March, giving 60 days’ notice, then-OHPA Vice Chairman Mike DePalma said in June. On Monday, Dutton characterized Mastronardi’s former role as GM as “the fox watching the hen,” and said “The Authority will offer more money to get the right person, though it’s still “a part time job with no benefits.”

In July 2021, DePalma said, “the main goal of the reorganization” that created the GM position “was to ensure the restaurant worked in conjunction with the rest of the park, including both the golf course and the nature committee, as opposed to just a standalone tenant that happened to be on a golf course.” Mastronardi’s experience running food and beverage operations at Silvermine for several years, working with their GM, helped the Authority decided “he was the best candidate to bridge the gap between the between the restaurant and the entire park” as both GM and tenant.

Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments, Dutton said Monday, asserting that the last payment had been for the end of the Fiscal Year and now it’s a “check’s in the mail situation.” Dutton said that the Authority can end the contract for cause with two months’ notice or on three months’ notice without cause. “We’ve got cause because he hasn’t paid us any rent yet. Plus, we also sent him a document on October the eighth, which he didn’t read for a month, and then finally got back to us, you know, two weeks ago.”

The restaurant has long been a thorn in the Oak Hills Park Authority side. In 2018, after years of contention with the Authority, restauranteurs Amar Haouari and Vincent LaForte were removed by court order.

In 2020, the Authority ended another relationship with a restaurateur on a sour note, opting not to renew its contract with Joe Montalto of Garnet Management Group. Then OHPA-Chairman Carl Dickens said, “We have not been able to get the revenue we need for rent, because the vendor can’t generate the business to pay the rent, at the amount that we need and deserve.” Every operator thinks their rent is too high, then-Chairman Jerry Crowley said in 2018.

The Authority subsequently remodeled the space to create room for an expanded pro shop.

The restaurant provided the Authority with $16,000 in revenue for the April through June quarter, OHP Controller Mark Gartner said in September, indicating this had recently been received.

Mastronardi was the Republican-endorsed candidate for District 142 this fall in an unsuccessful bid to unseat State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142).

He did not reply to a Tuesday evening email giving him a chance to respond to the comments.