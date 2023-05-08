Oak Hills restaurant open, with same operator

Screenshot from the Oak Hills Park website, showing some Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces menu offerings.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park restaurant is open for the season, under an altered lease agreement with the Oak Hills Park Authority.

Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces (DDSA) started with an idea of being a high-end restaurant when it opened last year, OHPA member Alan Dutton said last week to the Board of Estimate and Taxation. “Well, it really isn’t the high-end restaurant, it’s a restaurant that should be open for the golfers, where we can provide services to them and have it open and have it available to them. And we’re going to be closely monitoring that.”

In December, Dutton said OHPA would not renew its lease with DDSA operator Don Mastronardi unless he agreed to operate the restaurant with predictable hours. Mastronardi was also behind on rent payments and had been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.

Mastronardi, on March 29, said, “One of the issues we had last year is we really burned through a lot of labor.” It’s tough to get people in the restaurant and “we cut down staffing this year.” Easier options like pizza by the slice and bigger pizzas have been added to the menu and better specials. Going “higher end” was a mistake.

Mastronardi’s Dry Dock Smoking Aces LLC won the restaurant contract in March 2021. The agreement called for him to pay the Authority 10% of sales excluding the beverage cart and gratuities, instead of a straight rental fee. Mastronardi had struggles in opening the restaurant because when the space was remodeled, the bar was lengthened, and it was nonconforming to code. He opened one year after getting the lease.

DDSA is now operating under a lease rather than the 10% arrangement, Dutton said in April.

Mastronardi made his April rent payment in addition to an “appropriate” security deposit amount and more than $7,000 to cover the back utilities, OHP Controller Mark Gartner said.

Dutton said the rent was $4,000.

It’s going to be a “faster food” situation, with a bartender, busboy, waiter, “maybe one guy in the kitchen… so Don’s able to keep some of his expenses down,” according to Dutton.

If Mastronardi can’t open because of weather or other reasons, he must contact an OHPA member, he said. “There’s been a couple of occasions we did have a breakdown in one of the refrigerators and Don wasn’t able to open for that day. He opened the second day. It’s been a couple of days when he’s had some staffing issues and I think he’s worked the bar a couple of times himself.”

Breakfast is a Oak Hills Park perennial issue. Mastonardi had promised to begin offering breakfast in May, Dutton said. Mastronardi spoke a lot about breakfast in March, mentioning, a sandwich and cup of coffee for $9.50.

The restaurant’s website says it is open for breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekends. Lunch is available 11 to 4.

“Richie, who’s our head chef and oversees all three restaurants, loves doing breakfast. Once we get a little more busier into the season, we’ll expand the menu and do a full sit down menu,” Mastornardi said March 29. “We’re just gonna really manage it tight the first couple of months and hopefully, tightening up the labor helps be in a better financial position.”

