On the hyperlocal social networking service Next Door West Norwalk, Bob Fosina wrote: “Sledding at Oak Hills? No more.

“Our society has fallen to a new low, specifically here in Norwalk compliments most recently of the Oak Hills golf course superintendent. I thought it was weird when there were only two other cars there when in the past 20+ years, days like yesterday would have 30 cars in the parking lot. A rite of passage has always been sledding at the local golf course. On Saturday afternoon, I was aggressively approached being advised the kids and I were trespassing, the cops were being called and I would be getting a ticket.”

Josh Molaver, following up on Mr. Fosina’s comment on Next Door West Norwalk, wrote that after reading Mr. Fosina’s post he reached out to the Authority and received this reply: “Oak Hills Park is a city park, but NO taxpayer dollars go into the maintenance of the park. When the Park is closed, as it was this past weekend, nobody is supposed to be on the property and sledding is always prohibited. We understand the frustration, but the liability is the main issue and with the litigious society we live in we can’t risk a lawsuit, if God forbid, someone got hurt. As a parent I love seeing the kids out sledding but we must protect the best interests of the Park as a whole. My apologies for the inconvenience, and again, I understand your frustration.”

In fact, it is not true that “NO taxpayer dollars” go into the maintenance of the golf course. Indeed, while preventing Norwalk residents who don’t play golf from enjoying a wide variety of activities in the park, the golf course has required millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidized loans and grants to survive. Meanwhile, the Authority has stripped the park of trees and poured thousands of pounds of harmful chemicals onto its grounds.

What is going on? Oak Hills was supposed to be a public park where people could go to enjoy a variety of activities. Instead, with one caveat, it was turned over to the Oak Hills Authority, to serve the interests of golfers alone. The caveat was that the Authority ensure that golfers would cover the cost of maintaining the golf course so it would not cost taxpayers a penny.

As another Norwalk resident summed up the issue in a response to Mr. Fosina’s post, the park “is a jewel of a resource that should provide greater access to all citizens for a variety of activities. Relative to sledding, signs and sectioned off areas should be able to deal with the liability issues.”

Instead, “Oak Hills is run like a Ol’ boys’ club (both D and R). The issue goes back a decade, likely even more. The club runs out of money, asks the city for forgiveness so it can be independent, the city acts tough but subsidizes the park, the park steps up its expenditures, says everything is fine, then comes back hat in hand to the city and the cycle begins again. This cycle has happened numerous times.

“Golf courses have hazards – sand traps, water – this golf course is a moral hazard to Norwalk’s taxpayers (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moral_hazard)…If you wish to plug a leak in your taxpayer dollars, keep an eye on the park authority – review their financials, attend their meetings, attend when they present to the Board of Estimate and Taxation. This is a resource all of Norwalk is subsidizing.”

Paul Cantor