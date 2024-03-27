Odeens wins five year commitment for Oak Hills Park restaurant

Screenshot of Odeens website.

Odeens has been selected as the next operator of the Oak Hills Park restaurant.

The company operates a restaurant at Ridgefield’s public golf course and in Spin Caramel, N.Y.

“Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Odeen’s will cater to Oak Hills Park golfers, tennis players, hikers, and the general public,” a news release said.

The long-embattled restaurant space was formerly rented by Dry Dock restaurateur Don Mastronardi, who declined to renew the lease.

Odeen’s will start with a soft opening April 1, operating the halfway house for golfers only, the release said. The public restaurant is expected to open May 1.

“Odeen’s will feature classic American fare with a Southern influence. Guests can expect a menu showcasing smoked meats, fresh salads, and modern entrees, complemented by a revolving Specials Board,” the news release said.

Odeens has been serving its BBQ at the Ridgefield Golf Course since 2016, the news release said. Spin Caramel is a more recent venture, opened in 2022.

“We’re very excited to be opening our third restaurant at such a beautiful and well-regarded golf course,” owners John Lloyd and Marshall Odeen are quoted as saying. “We’re honored to have received such a warm welcome from our partners at Oak Hills and the wider community. We’re committed to building a successful and sustainable business, offering high-quality fare at reasonable prices.”

“Following a thorough vetting process, we’re pleased to announce Odeen’s as our Restaurant partner for the next ﬁve years,” park General Manager Jim Hollyday is quoted as saying. “Their commitment to providing quality experience to our golfers, and the broader local community, was evident throughout the selection process. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the Oak Hills experience for all.”