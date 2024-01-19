Officials condemn racist, antisemitic comments at Committee meeting, look for solutions

Tuesday’s Common Council Ordinance Committee meeting on Zoom. The video is not online.

Repercussions from Tuesday’s ugly intrusion into a Common Council Committee meeting include a behind the scenes effort to shut down such “Zoombombing” in the future, according to Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E).

“Everybody’s a little bit on edge that this might happen again, (so we’re working) to figure out, to give the staff direction about how quickly they can (intercede),” she said.

“City staff is researching our options. We will continue to strictly enforce our existing rules for public comment. All comments must begin with the speaker’s name and address, be on a topic on the agenda, not last more than 3 minutes, and not include threatening, hateful, or sexually explicit language,” Majority Leader Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said.

Shanahan stopped public comment Tuesday after at least five commenters tried to use their time to make hateful comments against Jewish and minority members of the community.

“We find these comments as a group absolutely abhorrent,” Shanahan said. “This is not how we know Norwalk to be and I apologize on behalf of everyone having to listen to these just absolutely horrific comments.”

Zoombombing became a widespread term in 2020 when video conferencing became popular in response to pandemic social distancing. It’s the “unwanted, disruptive intrusion, generally by Internet trolls, into a video-conference call,” Tufts University explains.

“All this zoom-bombing is part of a national movement by white supremacists to call into city council meetings across the country and make lewd and vulgar remarks, especially racist and anti-Semitic comments,” Diana Diamon wrote on Palo Alto Online.

“Marginalized people and groups are disproportionately impacted and targeted. These incidents are not, ‘a fluke’ or ‘some troublemakers’ playing a prank. This is systematic oppression of marginalized groups and institutions of higher education,” Tufts said.

Further, Zoom meeting hosts “have a responsibility to our community to respond immediately when it happens,” Tufts said. “Responding brings repair to those who are harmed. This is an opportunity to act in solidarity with communities directly targeted in a zoom attack.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement “unequivocally condemning” the “ignorant, racist individuals” who dialed into the Ordinance Committee meeting.

“These individuals are bigots, and such statements are incredibly gross, obscene and hateful and demonstrate the exact opposite of what the City of Norwalk stands for,” Rilling said. “We are a community that values diversity among race, religion, sexual orientation, nationality and more. Our Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau has initiated an investigation into the comments made last night. Our Law and IT Departments are actively developing new protocols to help ensure an occurrence like this one never happens again in our community.”

“While it brings us some comfort that these individuals were likely not Norwalkers, unfortunately, we are seeing a national trend among this type of vitriol,” Council President Darlene Young (D-District B) said. “The Norwalk Common Council unequivocally condemns any and all acts of hatred. Hatred has no place in Norwalk and runs directly counter to the values we hold most dear. We constantly aspire to be a diverse and welcoming city to people of all faiths, races, and nationalities.”

“I am disappointed to hear that hateful language was used to harm and disrupt our community,” Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer LaToya Fernandez said. We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging for all. As the DEI Officer for the City, I will continue to provide safe spaces of support for those impacted by these offenses and ensure that we continue to engage in professional learning opportunities that promote inclusion.”

And on Thursday, Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms released a statement, noting that he and other RTC members had attended the Zoom call to speak against the proposed redistricting ordinance.

“I was disgusted by the vicious hate spewed by these individuals,” Wilms said. “The language against Jewish people in particular, struck me as right out of a Nazi playbook. I join everyone else in condemning this hate speech. It has no place in Norwalk, nor anywhere else. I am glad the police have been brought in to investigate.”

The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau is “working in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s office at G.A 1 Stamford to determine if such comments were criminal and motivated by hate or bias. If so, they will pursue criminal charges against the parties responsible,” a news release said.

There’s conflicting information online about the legality of Zoombombing.

“When the pandemic started, the FBI quickly recognized zoombombing as an illegal action,” Interactio states. “…Zoombombing is now considered a cyber-crime, and any victim of a teleconference hijacking can report it as an incident.

“While highly disruptive, most acts of Zoom bombing are not illegal,” NordVPN wrote. “The public and even some lawmakers see Zoom bombing as a mean-spirited but ultimately harmless prank — and often the victim’s own fault for not taking proper precautions. However, it is illegal to disrupt Zoom meetings through criminal means.

“Regarding the criminality of the content of the words that were spoken, we had a review conducted by the Stamford GA Prosecutors’ office. The content was deemed Hate Speech protected by the First Amendment,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said. “We are continuing to collaborate with Federal and local authorities to pursue other cyber-related criminal charges.”

A Norwalk citizen wondered if the intrusion was accomplished by AI.

“We are looking at all possibilities at this time,” Walsh said.

Shanahan said that when Council members reached out during their meeting, the State’s Attorney informed them that hate speech is protected by the First Amendment.

But Norwalk requires that public commenters stick to agenda items, Shanahan said.

“We were grateful that we have these rules that we could cut off public speech, but at the same time, it puts us in this horrible position of having to scrub our participant list and look for names that seem out of line,” she said.

Like the person who signed in as Rudy Hess.

Part of the problem was that Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan was running the meeting, not someone well versed in Internet tech.

“It took him a minute to figure out how to mute them. And then they figured out how to unmute themselves,” Shanahan explained. “We’re going to get training in how to address that…. It’ll get nipped in the bud sooner.”

Cutting off public comment was the last choice she wanted to make, she said.

“I guess we’re lucky to live in the United States of America where free speech is protected,” she said. “But unfortunately, I guess that also means that we have to subject ourselves to some speech we really don’t like, and that’s the situation.”

