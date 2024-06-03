O&G application to be presented at P&Z meeting Wednesday; public comments will be heard June 20th

Devine Brothers barge docked directly opposite proposed site for O&G barges to dock. (Claire Schoen)

Wednesday’s Planning & Zoning meeting promises to be a long one, but it won’t include public comments on the O&G Industries application for reconfiguring use of its Smith Street properties.



In fact, it won’t include any public comments, which is why the commission opted for a virtual meeting.



When asked by email why the June 5th meeting was to be virtual-only, Steve Kleppin replied “Neither the O&G or Norden applications will have any public comment that evening, which is why the meeting is virtual. When the O&G hearing has public comment scheduled, we anticipate doing that hybrid.”



The public comment for the O&G application has since been scheduled as a special meeting for June 20.



While other municipal meetings call for public comments at the beginning of every meeting, P&Z invites comments only at certain points in the application process. Unlike other boards and commissions, commenters are not restricted to 3 minutes but can speak as long as they need. Hence, the potential for a particularly long evening of commentary.



Regarding the O&G application, Kleppin added, “I anticipate several hours of public comment so we are going to do that on its own night.”



Additional items on Wednesday’s agenda:

• preliminary review of Jason’s Milligan’s proposed Isaac’s street hotel

• action on 10 Norden Place

• action on 272-280 Main Avenue

