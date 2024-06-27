O&G Industries withdraws proposal after residents’ concerns and complaints

A look at the O&G property from the across the river (Photo by Kelly Prinz)

After a second hearing filled with dozens of residents raising concerns about the impact of a proposal from O&G Industries, the company announced it was withdrawing it for the time being.

“At this point we’d like to withdraw our application,” said Matt Oneglia, a vice president with the company. “We’d like to work with staff going forward to develop the property in a way that’s beneficial to us and the city.”

Oneglia’s withdrawal stunned the crowded room and commission as it went silent for a few seconds after he spoke.

Oneglia said that over the past two hearings they “heard the comments over the last couple of days from the public – both some valid, some wildly invalid, and comments—some of which are accurate, some of which are not.”

“Contrary to popular belief, this is a valuable asset to O&G, and we can debate the merits of occupancy and use at another night or another time with our attorneys,” he said.

Oneglia said that he believed the company has been beneficial to the city, including its role helping with materials for emergency response to hurricanes and even providing materials after the bridge on I-95 was damaged by fire a few months ago.

Still, for residents and neighborhood groups, the withdrawal was a win—at least for now.

Anthony Pavia, co-founder of the City Hall Neighborhood Association, said that “at least for today, our neighborhood is safe.”

“Bad ideas don’t travel well,” he said. “It was evident that there were flaws in this application and how the applicant viewed the site in relation to what surrounds it. The neighborhood has changed around the site because of, in part, what’s been zoned and approved around it.”

United Opposition

The withdrawal came after residents said—for the second hearing in a row—that O&G’s proposal to store and transfer aggregate materials like stone and sand to the property off Smith Street would detrimentally affect their quality of life, health, and safety.

“This community isn’t anti-growth; we’re against having our quality of life and safety threatened,” said John DiScala, of MF DiScala Company, which owns Head of the Harbor, an apartment complex, near the site. “It felt like a gut punch—not only to my properties but to the entire area.”

DiScala and others said they were surprised this type of industrial activity was “even being considered” after O&G had stopped many of its industrial uses on the site more than 10 years ago.

Tina Jordan, who lives in a nearby condominium building, said she believed it was “beautiful (that) the city has grown and progressed as much as it has.”

But as a pedestrian who walks along East Avenue to the East Norwalk train station, she cited how dangerous the roads are right now for pedestrians and drivers, even before adding the additional trucks for the O&G project.

“I guarantee someone will die—I just hope it won’t be me,” she said.

Jordan and many others repeatedly cited Mayor Harry Rilling’s promise to make “Norwalk the greenest city in Connecticut,” and said this proposal does the opposite.

In an interview on News 12, Rilling was asked if he thought the proposal was a good idea.

“No, I really don’t,” he said. “That’s a beautiful waterfront property. The use they want to put (on) it is not consistent with what’s happening there, what Norwalk’s vision is.”

Resident Diane Lauricella also raised questions about the application and cited unanswered questions, such as whether the tenant on the property was legally allowed to operate there or whether they are operating in violation of zoning rules. She also raised unaddressed concerns about the environmental impact.

“This never should have been accepted by you all—I don’t know why we’re even here under site plan review,” she said.

While the application was withdrawn before the commission had a chance to discuss it, several commissioners had raised questions in previous meetings about the application, particularly its environmental impact and traffic reports.

Commissioner Nick Kantor called the environmental impact report “very rosy” considering it involved the moving of materials and trucks to and from the site. Commissioner Chapin Bryce had questioned the impact the project would have on alternative transportation modes in the area, particularly the Harbor Loop Trail, as well as access to the river.

In addition, local institutions and organizations also raised concerns about the effect the proposal would have on their communities.

Erika Foster-Sentenio, of the First Congregational Church, said the church and its members were concerned about the harm the proposal would have done to the area.

“It is impossible for us to believe there is little impact on the quality of traffic in and around the Norwalk Green,” she said, adding that they had “grave concerns” about the impacts on the river and environment as well.

DiScala praised the neighborhood groups and residents for how they united to protect their neighborhood.

“I’m in awe of how we all came together for our entire goal,” he said.