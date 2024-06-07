Quantcast

O&G presentation delayed   

By


Devine Brothers barge docked directly opposite proposed site for O&G barges to dock. (Claire Schoen)

A presentation from O&G Industries on how it plans to expand the use of its property along the Norwalk River, to include the manufacture and storage of materials onsite, was delayed by the Planning and Zoning Commission until June 20. 

The applicant was supposed to present its plans at the June 5 P&C  meeting, but as the fifth item on a long agenda, the commission didn’t get to it until after 11 p.m. To satisfy requirements regarding the time period between filing and reviewing an application, the commission voted to open the hearing on the project before immediately continuing it to a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 20.

The commission did vote to hire a peer traffic reviewer and an environmental reviewer to begin their analysis of O&G’s reports. 

