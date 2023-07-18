OHPA’s $650K good fortune inspires scrutiny of Authority’s loan

Alan Dutton discusses the Oak Hills Park Authority FY24 budget during OHPA’s June 22 meeting.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority finds itself $345,000 ahead of the profit it budgeted for fiscal year 23, with one month left to report, OHPA member Alan Dutton said.

Dutton’s report to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) and the Common Council Finance Committee last week inspired BET member Ann Dwyer to suggest that perhaps the authority could pay off its loan earlier than expected.

The Authority budgeted a $286,000 cash position at the end of FY23 but instead, had $650,000 at the end of May, with one month left to go, Dutton said. Revenue had been budgeted at $271,000 but with more people coming out to golf, the line item was $339,000. Expenses were $7,000 more than expected so the bottom line is a $60,000 increase.

“This extra cash obviously helps us. It helps us fund our capital program for next year, which is been set to set $274,000,” Dutton said.

The Authority’s good news comes four years after the Council agreed to restructure OHPA’s loan agreement with the City.

OHPA had long struggled financially and attributed its problems to the payments on a $2.2 million loan from the City issued in 2005 to fund improvements at the park, the construction of the restaurant building and cart paths.

The debt had been restructured three times. In 2015, payments were reduced from $290,000 to $160,000; payments dropped again when the loan was restructured to include the “irrigation that had 10 years remaining,” according to former OHPA member Joe Tamburri.

Under the 2019 restructuring, with about $2 million outstanding on the loan, the interest rate was made zero retroactive to Fiscal Year 2017. The yearly payment was eliminated and replaced with a $2 per round of golf fee, beginning on July 1, 2020, and increasing 5 cents per year. The Authority also agreed to make an annual payment of 1% of its audited annual gross golf revenue.

On July 10, Dwyer suggested the Authority could prepay some of its liability.

“We’d rather put the money back into the course,” where it “is really needed,” Dutton said.

BET member Troy Jellerette seconded that opinion, commenting that he didn’t “see the urgency” for OHPA to repay the loan, and that it’s been living up to the agreement. Given that it’s zero interest, there’s no advantage for OHPA, he said.

Dutton said OHPA is paying about $120,000 to the City this fiscal year. The fee is up to $2.15 a round.

On Thursday, City Comptroller Chitsamay Lam said about $1.8 million is outstanding on the loan. This year’s payment is about $100,000.

BET Chairman Ed Abrams said Dwyer’s comment had merit, though he “completely agreed” the Authority needs to invest in its golf course to draw players.

“There’s no issue requiring early repayment,” Abrams said. “But if the organization is more flush with cash, there’s no reason the City wouldn’t appreciate early repayment on certain portions of that debt. Again, recognizing first and foremost that you need to be in a position from a cash perspective and a capital investment perspective to continue to draw players to the course, to drive the revenues.”

“The City was very generous in … giving this way below market rate loan,” Dwyer said. “So if you are able, if you have the cash to be able to repay City, if you ever have a problem again, then the City would be more welcoming, would open up its pocketbook to help the Authority out as it has done in the past.”

On Thursday, Dutton explained that the Authority has commercial debt, a $450,000 capital lease for golf carts with GPS software, which replaced 5-year-old carts. It also leases mowers. This year’s capital projects are about $135,000.

“This has been an exceptional year for us here at the club,” he said. “I’m not sure if we’ll be able to do that again next year. We wrote our budget, we weren’t as aggressive with the numbers.”

Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Joe Andrasko discusses possible capital expenditures, June 22 on Zoom.

At the June OHPA meeting, Chairman Joe Andrasko said the Authority is budgeting an expected $485,485 cash balance at the end of FY24, after the $274,000 planned capital investment. The “conservative” budget factors in a 4% decrease in revenue.

On Thursday, Dutton said, “Two years ago, we had a great year because of COVID. And because of that, we were able to spend $175,000 on capital and do seven holes worth of continuous cart paths, which is great.”

Speaking of the planned $274,000 capital investment in the coming year, he said, “We do want to get a lot more of a cart paths done, and other such things … I think we have to catch up on some of our deferred maintenance that we may not have been able to do in the past year.”

The budget discussed in June features $85,000 for cart paths, $50,000 to build four new storage bays, $15,000 for equipment and $11,000 to repair a fence.

“I think of cart paths as a really soft revenue generator, because if people have a terrible experience on your cart paths, they talk about it, it gets around,” Andrasko said. “… I think for these capital expenses, it is a little bit of an investment in things that just make the course more playable.”

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.