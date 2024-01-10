OHPA seeks new restaurant for Oak Hills; Dry Dock is out

Oak Hills Park in July 2022.

The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again hoping to get a better restaurant into its facility.

“By the end of January, middle of January, the current licensee Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces will be out of there on an amicable basis, having paid what he owes us, and we will be good,” Oak Hills Park Authority member Alan Dutton told the Board of Estimate and Taxation at its Monday meeting.

Three applicants are being considered by a Committee of seven, he said, indicating that the Authority expects to have its new tenant in business by the beginning of the golf season in April.

The restaurant has long been a thorn in the Oak Hills Park Authority’s side. In 2018, after years of contention with the Authority, restaurateurs Amar Haouari and Vincent LaForte reportedly left by mutual agreement after a legal battle.

In 2020, the Authority ended another relationship with a restaurateur on a sour note, opting not to renew its contract with Joe Montalto of Garnet Management Group. Then OHPA-Chairman Carl Dickens said, “We have not been able to get the revenue we need for rent, because the vendor can’t generate the business to pay the rent, at the amount that we need and deserve.” Every operator thinks their rent is too high, then-Chairman Jerry Crowley said in 2018.

The Authority subsequently remodeled the space to create room for an expanded pro shop.

Don Mastronardi’s Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces LLC (DDSA) won the restaurant contract in March 2021. The agreement called for him to pay the Authority 10% of sales excluding the beverage cart and gratuities, instead of a straight rental fee. But in April, Dutton said DDSA was operating under a lease rather than the 10% arrangement.

The Oct. 19 meeting of the Oak Hills Park Authority.

In October, Mastronardi told the Authority that “the biggest reason” DDSA is not coming back next year is “the constant negativity,” sometimes “outright lies.”

“For example, last week, the golf pro wanted to say that people weren’t using the restaurant during the golf outings, which is completely and utterly false,” he said. DDSA had four more events than last year and “every single golf outing that has chosen not to use us is because they go back to their own clubs.”

Blind Rhino, the St. Ann Club and the boat club go back to their own facilities, he said.

Dutton agreed, saying Mastronardi was very professional with the boat club and “that was our choice, not anything that you did.”

“I will put my track record up as a restaurant person against the history at Oak Hills every single day and twice on Sundays,” Mastronardi said, offering what he called “constructive criticism.”

“You as a group need to look in the mirror sometimes, because how many restaurants have you guys gone through in the last 10 years? At some point, the blame has to be looked at the model that you guys want to keep pushing,” Mastronardi said.

Though criticisms going back long before Mastronardi included a desire for breakfast to be served, DDSA offered breakfast for two months and “there would be mornings where (an employee) sat there for three, four hours and had zero people come in there.”

The Authority has some members who “have a fundamental misunderstanding of how businesses, especially restaurants, are run,” he said. “You can’t continue to do certain things that don’t work, and then expect us to keep doing those things over and over and over again.”

Another accusation, that the restaurant’s hours have not been consistent, is false, he said, calling it “nonsense.”

“If we miss a day or two, because of short staff, we always let you guys know that,” he said. “…I get tired of having the reputation of myself and my restaurant, my brand getting torn down. And especially certain people that have gone out of their way, since we’ve been there, to discourage people from coming in there.”

Mastronardi suggested the Authority take the restaurant in house Because “it seems like everybody has a better idea on how to run the place.” Dry Dock has had four consecutive two year contracts renewed at the Silvermine Golf Club, “so I know we have good products, I know we have good systems.”

Then-OHPA Chairman Joe Andrasko said he honestly appreciated the “useful feedback from somebody who knows the industry.” Mastronardi had been “very straightforward, very honest to work with.”

Dutton said he knows the business makes more money in bars and private parties. “It’s a tough area but I’d like to just go on the record thanking you for your efforts and what you’ve done during this last couple of years.”

“I wish all the best because I think it’s a great golf course,” Mastronardi said.

On Monday, Dutton told the BET that the three companies vying for the lease had been interviewed by the Committee.

“One in Westchester, one in Connecticut, and we have a restaurateur that is currently in Stamford. So we have a good range of people out there,” Dutton said.

The Committee includes three OHPA members – Dutton, Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers and Richard Dillinger – and four volunteers who are closely associated with the golf course, Steve Shepard, Alan Glaser and the leaders of the men’s and women’s associations.

The goal is to recommend a new operator on Jan. 16, when the Authority will take a vote.

“Obviously we have the liquor licenses, etc, etc, etc.,” Dutton said. “There’s not a lot of capital going to be involved with new people coming in, it doesn’t need a lot of changes to that restaurant, because it looks pretty good, especially the front of the house. No more changes in the kitchens, they all say how big it is.”