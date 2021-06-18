On 50th anniversary of war on drugs, Connecticut legalizes marijuana

The Senate voted 16-11 Thursday for final passage of a bill legalizing the production, sale and adult use of recreational marijuana in Connecticut, bringing down the curtain on a frantic finish to a campaign that steadily unfolded over a decade.

Gov. Ned Lamont is poised to sign the measure, making the possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana legal as of July 1, a step in a journey that began with the decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis in 2011, followed by legalization of medical marijuana in 2012.

“The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety,” Lamont said.

Commercial production and sales are likely to be delayed by at least a year of work by the Department of Consumer Protection and a new 15-member Social Equity Council within the Department of Economic and Community Development to fully develop a regulatory and licensing structure outlined in the bill.

Passage, though threatened in recent days by internecine differences over access to licenses to participate in the new industry, reflects the steady move by states away from the largely discredited criminalization of marijuana.

The vote came on the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s declaration of illicit drugs as “public enemy No. 1,” the unofficial declaration of a racially tinged war on drugs that contributed to the highest incarceration rate in the world and, more recently, a reckoning over America’s racially disparate enforcement of drug laws.

“I think it’s probably appropriate, actually,” Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, a member of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and the bill’s key Senate sponsor, said of the timing. “It wasn’t planned. But sometimes things happen for a reason.”

The new law will automatically expunge the criminal records of offenses involving no more than 4 ounces of marijuana and allow others to petition for erasure. It states that the smell of marijuana will not give police cause to search an individual or their vehicle but will allow them to test for intoxication.

The vote marked the third time in nine days a legalization bill had passed the Senate, once in the regular session that ended June 9 without action by the House. A version passed Tuesday in special session was amended by the House on Wednesday and returned for final passage.