On abortion, trust the informed decision-maker

I hope these comments help Democrats better understand (some) Republicans perspectives on this issue because there are a lot of misunderstandings…

As a Republican I say obviously a woman should have the main say in deciding to have an abortion if the pregnancy was the result of rape or will pose a health risk. I am not the type of Conservative who thinks abortion is bad in every circumstance, that is a misunderstanding liberals have of us. It’s just the very religious Conservatives who believe that.

However if two consenting adults decided to have sex, NOT use contraception, and get pregnant, there should be equal input, with perhaps the final say up to the woman in the end. But abortion should NOT be used as a form of contraception which it seems to be used as very frequently.

Also, science has not yet come to a conclusion on when a conceived being or fetus is considered “human”. I think it is reasonable for other Conservatives to think any “clump of cells” that would otherwise become a human, is a human. It is human cells. Destroying it IS destruction of life, whether you consider it murder or not.

I just want people to be real about what they are doing. I feel for the people in those tough scenarios, but to have abortion after abortion, not use contraception, you are indeed just repeatedly destroying life.

Abortion arguments have also been equated to COVID vaccine mandate arguments in a left vs. right context.

My personal decision to NOT get COVID vaccinated does not harm others around me, because being COVID vaccinated does not prevent spread of COVID. I also get tests often and isolate for longer than the recommended days if I test positive.

Unlike choosing to be vaccinated or not, abortion brings up the question of is a murder occurring. This is why the greater society should have a say in the abortion discussions, not just the individual. Abortion impacts the potential human, the mother, and the father.

Respectfully,

A Republican