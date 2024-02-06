On Nancy: A Message from the Board of Directors

Most journalists aren’t comfortable with being the subject of the story. NancyOnNorwalk’s Nancy Chapman is no exception. When you have spent an entire career writing in the third person, reporting on yourself

doesn’t come naturally. For that reason, Nancy has asked fellow Board members to share the news that she is currently battling colon cancer.



Those who know Nancy won’t be surprised to learn that she’s tackling this challenge with a firm “F**k Cancer” attitude. As a true investigative journalist, she is diving into research, asking questions, and

examining every angle of her treatment plan, with the support of friends, family and Board colleagues. She’s determined to write this chapter her own way. As long-time readers know, award-winning journalist Nancy Guenther Chapman founded NancyOnNorwalk in 2012 with her husband Mark, also a career journalist. From the beginning, this independent, non-profit news site has served the public interest by consistently delivering high-quality, fact-based reporting about

what’s going on in and around our city. Since Mark’s death in 2016, Nancy has remained committed to the mission of informing and engaging

Norwalkers, delivering must-read stories about government, education, land use, public spending, and other community topics. In a city of nearly 92,000 people, a dedicated, nonpartisan forum for local news,

information and public discussion is a critical resource. While Nancy looks after her health, NancyOnNorwalk readers will see the names of both new and long-time contributors interspersed with Nancy’s own byline. Our coverage of Norwalk will continue to expand, thanks to the community’s generous support of independent journalism during our fall fundraising drive. Coverage will include articles from Kelly Prinz, founder of Coastal Connecticut Times, as well as contributions from veteran editor Nancy Shulins, multi-media journalist Harold Cobin, writer Paul Lanning, and others. Nancy herself plans to remain active, working within the limits of her treatment schedule.

We’ll do our best to keep you informed on Nancy’s progress, while also respecting her privacy. In the meantime, keep sharing news tips and joining in the community conversation with comments. If you have

questions, email us at [email protected], or reach out directly to any Board member.

With deep thanks for our readers’ ongoing support of Nancy and NancyOnNorwalk,

The NancyOnNorwalk Board of Directors:

Jonathan Gage, President

Gerry Werner, Treasurer

Diana Paladino Christopher, Secretary

Sean Fox

John Levin

Justin Matley

James Qi

Claire Schoen

Peter Sosnow

Brenda Wilcox Williams