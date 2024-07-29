ON THE RECORD: Common Council President Darlene Young sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on South Norwalk.

NancyonNorwalk reporter Malik Brizan-Reed, left, and Common Council President Darlene Young, right. Photo Credit: Bill Hnatuk

Common Council President Darlene Young discusses housing in Norwalk, O&G’s decision to withdraw, and summer youth. Read on.

Can you tell me exactly what you do as president of the Common Council?

“I think each person makes it on their own. There’s no guide that tells you this or that. I think the leadership position provides more opportunities for more exposure. You’re representing the city, and the position lends itself to being heard more, and that’s what a leader is. You use your voice to make change where you can, and that’s the biggest thing to me.”

I researched and saw that you’re from Stamford and you attended Virginia State University. What motivated you to get involved in local government and community service in Norwalk?

“I was always doing community work…I ended up finding a grant-funding program out of Westport, which is now Positive Directions. I did that for two years. I was part of a law enforcement grant called Weed and Seed. It was a partnership with the community and the police department. The summer youth employment program came out of that. Then I worked there for 10 years, and then I became the assistant city clerk around 2003. I still continued to work in summer youth, like my little baby. I always had my hand in a little bit of everything. Now, I’m here in community services because the city went through a transition in leadership. The city decided to hire a chief of staff. That structure is how I got here.”

I can tell you are passionate about summer youth. Tell me more about this program.

“We partnered with STRIVE and provide intensive training on basic skills of being successful and keeping a job. We set up interviews, and the people doing the interviews are volunteers; some of them have been a part of the summer employment in the past. It’s 25 hours a week…we have 125 children that we placed [this summer]. It’s getting hard because as the minimum wage goes up, we’re paying 14-year-olds $15 an hour, and that’s a lot. But we’re getting through it. One year, we had a young man who wanted to be a shoemaker. I found a shoemaker, and he did it. I had someone who wanted to be a mechanic, so I called my mechanic and asked if you could take him, and he did that…At the end of the day, everyone remembers their first job. This year, we partnered with Level All, and they got the blessing of the state. Now they are encouraging municipalities across the state to use this tool because it has everything a young person and family would need, including college and finance. We’re excited to be partnering with them.”

Considering you have lived in Norwalk for over 10 years, what do you think about the new developments in South Norwalk?

“I think it’s a good thing, but with development comes gentrification, whether we like it or not. People go to development, where it’s the cheapest and where people don’t own as much. I’m not saying that it’s a good thing, but the part that gets hard is absentee landlords who would never do anything to fix up their property until they see this development coming, so now you fix up your property, and you also raise your rent so that’s what’s pushing people out. That’s a state issue, the state has to look at that. How do we make it truly equitable? It can be done, but we have to have the will to do it.”

How do you feel about Norwalk’s growing population? Do you think there are enough people in local government to accommodate a large population?

“Right now, I think we do, but we have to look at that. I think about law enforcement. If we get 100,000 folks, what should the size of our law enforcement be? Emergency services and infrastructure are always an issue. I don’t think we have enough capacity for bike lanes. We have to have the places and opportunities to go to the grocery store and walk back home, but in reality, we aren’t set up that way.”

What do you think about O&G’s decision to withdraw temporarily?

“I think under pressure, that’s what happens. The community came out and said no, we don’t want it. It was a big project, and I think it was too much. You [O&G] have to go back to the drawing board. I think that’s part of our planning and zoning process, and I don’t think it works all the time. O&G backing down, at least in my mind, means that they were listening to the people.”

Do you think the Common Council needs to have more balance when it comes to Democrats and Republicans?

“I think it does. When I was assistant clerk, you had a good amount of Democrats and Republicans, and I think it allowed for more discussion. I think it’s almost harder when it’s a majority to this level because you end up looking like you’re against your party when you don’t agree with everything. I feel for the one Republican. I think there is some merit to having voices from other people.”

How do you feel about both Democratic Councilwomen Jenn McMurrer and Melissa Murray resigning?

“I found out like everyone else. I think people have their own reasons for leaving, and I know why both are leaving. It’s a hard decision to make, but it’s their decision. We just have to find replacements. We have 90 days to fill the position.”

Anything else you want to add?

“I just think if we are committed to the idea of diversity, we have to make sure it stays diverse.”

(Lightly edited for length and clarity.)