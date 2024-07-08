Quantcast

ON THE RECORD: Communication Director Michelle Woods Matthews sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation about her job

By


(left) Malik Brizan-Reed Photo Credits: Nancy Shulins and (right) Michelle Woods Matthews (Courtesy photo)

From managing crises to promoting diverse voices, Michelle shares her insights on handling public perception and upcoming initiatives to enhance community engagement. Read on.

Can you tell me about yourself and what your role entails?

“I’m the communication director of the city. I started here a little over two years ago. My role entails making sure everything is transparent to the community. My main job is to communicate clearly and effectively, whether that’s through our social media platforms, press releases, press conferences and events, or our website. I live in Norwalk, and I’ve gotten to learn the city, listen to the residents, and learn what they care about.”

How would you and the team handle and manage public perception in a crisis?

“A lot of the crises we have been dealing with are based on public health and safety. I think the most important thing is making sure they get information as fast, clear, and concise as possible. We have social media, like Facebook and Instagram. Not everyone is on those platforms, so we have press conferences and posts on our website. We also have a code red call system so everyone in our subscription network will get a call [automated] from the mayor. We are currently transferring this system to something called Everbridge for emergencies. It’s a system the state and a bunch of municipalities use. It’s not just phone calls. It’s texts, emails, and more modern communications.”

Are there any newsletters?

“We don’t have any newsletters. The Common Council started a newsletter program. The amount of social media posts we put out a day is about five, and it’s a lot of information, sometimes as much as in a press release, because we want everyone to know all the details. We just rolled out our free summer concerts series, so every Wednesday night at Calf Pasture Beach, there are free concerts. We have a new skateboard park where we have skateboard parties with DJs every Friday night. I don’t think it’s typical for a municipality to push out as much information as we do. It shows that we’re trying to be super transparent because we care about people’s quality of life.”

How does the department support outreach efforts to ensure diverse voices are heard?

“We work closely with the Norwalk Housing Authority…we’re constantly rolling out different outreach events…working with partners and elevating so many types of voices … We have a close to 20 percent Hispanic population, 17 percent Black population, and a huge Haitian population. We have different events to represent and celebrate all these cultures. We value diversity and want to celebrate who they are.”

What communication initiatives or projects is Norwalk planning to launch, and how will it enhance public engagement and awareness?

“We have a new business coming into Norwalk almost every week, and we hold ribbon-cutting events so we lift up all those different businesses. We have the Oyster Festival coming up, and we just had the Pride in the Park parade. It’s one of the biggest Pride Month celebrations in Fairfield County. There’s always so much going on in Norwalk.”

July 13: Seaport cruise to lighthouses, a five-hour tour….
July 13: Seaport cruise to lighthouses, a five-hour tour….
Unnamed benefactor improves conditions for Norwalk’s strays
Unnamed benefactor improves conditions for Norwalk’s strays
Tell us your story: permitting a small business in Norwalk
Tell us your story: permitting a small business in Norwalk

Comments

2 responses to “ON THE RECORD: Communication Director Michelle Woods Matthews sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation about her job”

  1. Bryan Meek

    How does a new business coming to the city every week reconcile with the recently reported decline in jobs from 44000 to 38000 in the last 10 years? Can we please stop counting Uber drivers as new businesses? These are side hustles for those that can barely afford rents here thanks to massive government subsidies that make housing more unaffordable.

  2. Diane Lauricella

    Appreciate NON interviews where we, the people, get to read about what City thinks about itself, on the record. However, to avoid the appearance of just regurgitating what you are told or view virtually without fact-checking, how does NON plan to hold their words to account?

    For instance, Ms. Woods-Matthews assertion: “My role entails making sure everything is transparent to the community” opens the door to rebuttal with many examples that leave many of us who follow government process scratching our heads.

    While indeed it is not easy to inform the community about the many initiatives this administration is attempting, if you scratch the surface there is more to see…if you look…and there are some in the government, unnamed so far, that truly believe the voters have no right to ask questions and get return phone calls or emails. More CIVICS 101 needed, perhaps?

    Latest case in point: Entire Common Council is poised to vote tomorrownight, 7/9, without enough time to do their due diligence, on a 7-year Trash, Recycling, Yard, Bulk Collection/Hauling and Transfer Station Contract based upon a non-transparent RFP Special Task Force process consisting of mostly non-experts and no competition. Why wasn’t the RFP put on hold until after a Comprehensive Waste Management Plan was created or re-isdued so that there were competitive bids? We had until early next year to decide. Seems kind of backward and non-transparent. Wonder what Ms. Woods-Matthews and DPW will spin about that.

Leave a Reply

