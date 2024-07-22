ON THE RECORD: Police Chief James Walsh sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation about policing in Norwalk

Police Chief Walsh and reporter Malik Brizan-Reed sitting in Norwalk’s police station headquarters. Photo Credits: Tomasz Podgorski

In a detailed interview, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh shares his leadership approach, department initiatives, quality of life issues, racial profiling, and more. Read on.

1. How has your extensive training, including your time at the FBI National Academy and other leadership programs, influenced your approach to leading the Norwalk Police Department?

“There are several leadership styles. I want to focus on the transformational leadership style. Since 2023, there has been a new chief and three new deputy chiefs. So we’ve been fortunate to have an opportunity to try to transform the culture, work, some of the performance, and recruitment retention of officers to provide the best police services that we can to the City of Norwalk…Things in society continually change; their wants and needs, current enforcement trends, things that are occurring in society, both politically and socially. We always have to transform and manage and be right on top of everything.”

2. You’ve been involved in developing several programs, such as the Tactical Response Team and the Peer Support Team. Can you tell me what programs you are proud of and what their impact is on the department and the community?

“Probably one of the biggest achievements I take pride in is the Behavioral Health Unit. I worked with a few police departments in southwestern Connecticut, especially Chief Tim Shaw of Stamford, and we developed programs in which we introduced and partnered with the Recovery Network. We actually onboarded two full-time social workers from the police department and assigned an officer with them. So they respond, and they follow up on people who are in crisis, but they also deal with victims. Not only do they respond, but they provide long-term followup.”

4. Can you tell me more about the agency that accredits you, CALEA?

“CALEA is an agency that accredits all our directives and policies on everything that we do from A to Z, on the highest standards in America. So right now, our directives get reviewed every two years. They go through a further assessment every four years. They’re outside evaluators. These outside evaluators come in and review all our policies, all our directives, everything from car accidents, the way we handle evidence, the way we arrest, use of force. We currently hold the gold standard. That means that our policies have been accredited for so many years.”

5. Recent reports have raised concerns about the accuracy of police traffic-stop data in Connecticut, highlighting nearly 110,000 false records over eight years. What steps is the Norwalk Police Department taking to ensure the accuracy and integrity of its traffic-stop data?

“I’m familiar with that investigation. We had one instance, probably four years ago, in which we investigated and corrected, and that officer separated from service. He was brought up on charges and arrested for it. We review all our citation data, and we report it to the police commission. Deputy Chief (Terrence) Blake looks at it with Lieutenant Tomas Podgorski, the commander of our traffic unit, the primary unit responsible for the issuance of traffic units and traffic citations. We combine written warnings, infractions, and misdemeanor summonses for traffic-related violations. So right now, I’m pretty confident that there’s none of that going on currently, based on our management of that system.”

6. The Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project has pointed out issues with excessive ticketing of Black and Hispanic drivers. How is the Norwalk Police Department addressing these concerns, and what measures are being implemented to prevent racial profiling?

“Our traffic enforcement areas and priorities are always based on citizen complaints. 95% of our enforcement areas, such as West Rocks Road and East Rocks Road, are driven from the citizens. So, we direct our enforcement to areas the citizens are complaining about. We don’t randomly go out and set up things, but we have historic places like Beach Road going to the beaches. This has been historically known as a place where, unfortunately, people speed in good weather. So in regards to targeting or profiling certain areas, our areas of enforcement are driven by not only the UCONN crash data because we always assess the UCONN crash data, where car accidents are in the city, which is updated monthly. We also look at citizens’ complaints about speeding and school areas. So it’s based on data.”

7. What specific training programs and policies are in place to educate officers on bias-free policing and to ensure fair treatment of all community members?

“We have done implicit bias training throughout the police department. It’s always included in our recertification period.”

8. Recently, several Norwalk police officers have been arrested within a short period. Do you consider these incidents unusual, and how is the department addressing them to maintain its standards and public trust?

“We are alarmed by the arrest by any of the officers in the city. As the chief, I’m responsible for discipline, and discipline can come in both ways. The discipline can be positive or negative. Every single month, every single week, we reward officers for the excellent work that they do. We have an award program…where we recognize the great work that Norwalk police officers do day in and day out. The actions of these officers who get arrested do not reflect the 183 sworn officers of the Norwalk Police Department. Each disciplinary case will be handled appropriately based on facts and circumstances that have been discovered during the investigation process and in a progressive manner based on our rules and regulations. So, each case is assessed individually. Each case will be assessed independently, and appropriate decisions will be made.”

9. Trust between law enforcement and the community is crucial. What initiatives are you leading to build and maintain trust with Norwalk’s diverse communities?

“Yeah, our community outreach program is probably one of the most robust in southwestern Connecticut, not only in person, but social media is a major part of law enforcement right now. In the past 7 to 10 years, we have seen the importance of social media and communicating with people who are city residents on social media about our initiatives, about things that are going on in the police, and about being transparent. The old-school method of getting out there is Coffee With A Cop, grassroots tennis; we’re out there in person, mingling and building relationships with the community… We had a Faith and Blue initiative last year where the whole weekend was dedicated to community policing events at faith-based organizations throughout the city. We have found that partnering with faith-based organizations of all denominations has built such valued relationships because of the connection between the citizens of Norwalk and their faith-based organizations. When they go through tough times, they either reach out to the police or their faith-based leaders. We’re all in this together. You know, we work together as a community to solve our problems. That’s the basis of community policing.”

10. Ensuring accountability and maintaining public trust is crucial for any police department. Can you discuss the protocols and measures within the Norwalk Police Department for disciplining officers who violate policies or laws?

“When a violation occurs, it’s documented, and it’s forwarded up the chain of command. I review it, and then I determine what occurs with it. So, if we get an outside complaint about an officer’s conduct, I order an internal investigation. An internal investigation will divulge all the facts of that complaint. It is then forwarded to me so I can review the facts and circumstances of that complaint. Then, there’s a process set forth in the collective bargaining agreement and the process of what occurs. We have to provide that officer with a labor process, due process, and labor of going through the process. Then, at the end, he has a hearing, and a proper decision is made.”

11. What are the biggest challenges facing the city of Norwalk and law enforcement today, and how is the Norwalk Police Department preparing to solve some of these challenges?

“One of our biggest initiatives right now is that as the city expands and gets busier, we’re seeing increased traffic. So, a major priority is quality of life issues in regard to noise complaints and traffic violations. In the past five years, we’ve seen a tremendous decrease in crime in regard to burglary, serious assaults, and robberies that we used to see 15 or 20 years ago. Some of the trends nowadays are larceny and a lot of thefts from cars. People need to lock their cars because we’ve had a lot of thefts. Our traffic enforcement has gone up almost 200% in two years. So our officers are out there every single day trying to calm the traffic down. The speed and aggressive driving is a major priority for us in slowing traffic down in the city. There’s a lot of construction. So sometimes, people get frustrated. We are trying to work through all those issues.”

12. As chief of police, what are your short-term and long-term goals for the Norwalk Police Department, and how do you plan to achieve them?

“We’re always continuing to strive to improve our training and keep continuing to grow. Training our officers, because that’s the basic basis of our job, is to continually develop succession lines and push the training down to other officers. So they could feel that they have the opportunity to move upward. You know, we’re always striving to recruit a diverse work group here in the city. We are continually improving our community relations, it’s always an evolving thing. So not only is it a short-term goal, it’s a long-term goal. “

13. Can the police department handle the growth in Norwalk?

“We are always conducting manpower studies. We’re conducting a manpower study right now. I haven’t gotten the results yet. But we are continually assessing our calls for service, our manpower needs, the deployment of officers to our divisions, and what they do in the city. So, to your point, we’re continually assessing.”

(Lightly edited for length and clarity.)