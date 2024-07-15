ON THE RECORD: Superintendent Estrella sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on Norwalk’s public schools. 

Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella, right, and reporter Malik Brizan-Reed at City Hall. Photo Credits: Emily Morgan

Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella discusses the importance of pathways in education, the need for essential skills development, healthcare, literacy rates, strategic planning, and teacher recruitment to ensure educational equity. Read on.

What brought you to Norwalk from New York, especially after your achievements with District Four and East Harlem?

“I wanted an opportunity to come to a place that was a community where people came together and valued education. I really had that feel of like … just that essence of community in the best interest of children and supporting schools, and having individuals that you could have conversations with that added value to the work that we are trying to do for the greater good of Norwalk. Coming from a city that wasn’t as easily feasible, because of the size and volume, I really wanted to have an opportunity to be a superintendent in a place that allowed that community feel and opportunities to engage with people at a more personal level.”

What inspired the pathways in Norwalk schools? And how do they benefit students starting at a young age?

“We want to make sure early on that students have the opportunity to explore and kind of like self-discover what they might be personally interested in. The only way we can do that is by providing pathways and learning opportunities that allow students to focus and learn about a particular field in a manner that is more in-depth than what you see traditionally in other organizations. So we have pathways in the arts, we have pathways in marine science, we have some pathways in the medical field, we are building pathways in education. We also have our areas of frames of thinking through the International Baccalaureate program, which we are trying to expand from K to 12. We wanted them to start that process early. So the pathways allow that opportunity.”

There’s an alarming rate of low literacy nationally. What are some things you are doing to improve it?

“I have done a lot of research on what are the best practices to actively support students in developing their linguistic capacity. And one of the things that we’ve been talking a lot about is about looking at the science of reading and making sure that the curriculum that we’re using embeds those elements, those pillars within the science of reading, about phonemic awareness, fluence, all these other factors. We had a huge event several months ago around the right to read. And we actually showed a documentary to the community about this that talks about nationally the challenge that we have around literacy, how a lot of those challenges have been a result of what tools have been used to teach students how to read. What I’m hoping in the future is that learning institutions will start preparing their graduates in this area so that when they come in they have the tools to effectively support students through the process.”

How do you engage with the community and address any concerns?

“One of the things that we’re really proud of is the family center that we opened up a few years ago… It’s a place where they can get resources from registering and getting physicals. We’re really excited about a clinic that we will be opening at the Family Center that will provide services, physical examination, and services for families, not only for students but also for their parents and other siblings. We also have workshops where we allow parents the opportunity to become more aware of the programs we have in the district, what services we have available to them, how to access services, and if they need us to liaise for them. We also have our board meetings, which are monthly workshops where we talk about different elements of the work and how that work is progressing. It serves a great opportunity to further educate our families. We also have set up community meetings and conversations, particularly during the budget process, to really educate the public at large about the resources that we are trying to acquire or maintain. What are our priorities for the budget cycle, and how they can help us advocate for the resources that we need to maintain and further expand our programs. We try as best as possible to engage and address concerns.”

What are some issues that are going on now? And what are you doing to address those?

“This is a time of year that we’re hiring and making sure we fill all of our vacancies. There’s a teacher shortage, so the pool is very slim. So any way possible, we advertise, recruit, and promote. We’re constantly doing that to make sure we find the best people to support the needs of our scholars. We are also thinking strategically, because we have an influx of multilingual learners, and we want to make sure we have teachers who can support their needs as well. Also, we are looking to find providers that provide special education services to students, because that’s a huge area of need for us. There are not a lot of educators out there that we can bring forward because everybody is picking from the same pool. And there’s not that many to begin with. So constantly finding creative ways of promoting either within and as well as looking at our college and university partners and other organizations that can help us recruit and identify candidates is something that we’re really focused on, just to make sure that we have the best people here.”

You mentioned that there’s a shortage of teachers? Do you see that happening locally? Also, what’s being done to recruit and retain good teachers?

“So I don’t think it’s a local problem. The conversation about teacher shortages is a national problem. Anything that’s happening nationally has a local impact. We are dealing with the challenge of finding educators because of the shortage, particularly in specialty areas like special education, as I mentioned earlier, to fill vacancies to serve as multilingual learners. We have been engaging in fairs, going to college fairs, going to different job fairs, promoting and recruiting sometimes when there are national teacher conferences, and having a table there to promote and recruit personnel as well. We want to make sure that starting September, we have zero vacancies, but at the end of the day, we limit the number as best as possible given the current challenges that we are facing.”

How do you stay motivated and inspired in your role, especially in the face of pushback? I understand that you have a strong commitment to educational equity. You also have a personal connection through your children attending Norwalk Public Schools.

“I’m really proud to be the mom of twin boys who graduated this year from P Tech High School, and they graduated with their associate’s degrees. So I’m really proud of my little guys. It’s a testament to the great work that’s happening in Norwalk. I have my kids here because I really believe in the work that we are doing for the greater community. And what keeps me motivated is our kids. Seeing their smiles, seeing them excited. I just started a student council this year, and having them immersed in complex problems that are happening in the district, and listening to them. And understanding from their perspective what works and what doesn’t are things that really keep me motivated. When I’m having a bad week, I go to a school because there’s nothing that makes me feel the value added of the struggle that I might deal with day to day and doing my job than being in front of kids and seeing them laugh, seeing their joy, seeing them learning. That cures any bad day for me.”

What grade would you give yourself as a super superintendent, and why?

“I’m not gonna give myself a grade. But I think one of the things that I can say about myself is that I’m really passionate about the work that I do. I give it 200 every day all the time. I wake up at five in the morning, and I’m on, and it could be midnight, and I’m still working, because the work is that important. And we have a huge responsibility because parents are entrusting us to help them be part of their children’s village, helping their children thrive and achieve their personal best. And that’s a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Many in the community claim you are overpaid. How do you respond to that, especially given your extensive background and the significant improvements you led in the district?

“I think women are always considered to be overpaid. I think being a woman of color, I think we are more scrutinized in terms of pay and salary than I think other constituents, which is a challenge. I think I’m paid what I earn. I take my job very seriously. We’ve been doing incredible things for Norwalk. I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done alongside my team. And we will continue to further expand and excel in the things that we’re doing because children deserve it.”

Is there anything else you want to say?

“This work is not easy, but it’s worth every second. I’m really proud of the work that my cabinet, my teachers, principals, our educators, and the entire personnel here in Norwalk have been doing to better kids. I couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished thus far, and I know much more will be accomplished in the next few years.”

(Lightly edited for length and clarity.)