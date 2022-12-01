Fundraiser; Kevin’s Fund; ‘Big 3’; East Norwalk vocational center

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Fundraiser for youth needs

A Winter Weather Fundraiser conducted by Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center is in effect. Your $10 donation will provide gloves and an umbrella with built-in flashlight for one of the Center’s 610 young local clients.

Last year, Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center provided mental health services to more than 1,000 children and adolescents in Norwalk, New Canaan, Darien, Stamford, Westport, Weston, and Wilton, regardless of their families’ ability to pay. Having experienced trauma and abuse at home, most of the youngsters exhibit poor school performance and attendance, and often have cultural assimilation problems. According to a news release, the Center is one of the few local mental health service providers accepting Medicaid and/or other forms of insurance, and never turns away a child in need.

The number of uninsured children is growing, as many of their families must choose between paying monthly bills and providing winter necessities. You can chip in at https://givebutter.com/6OZXxG.

The Center’s website is at Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center | Mental Health Services (mfccc.org).

Kevin’s Fund

Scholarships for 2023 totaling $165,500 will be awarded by the Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to a news release. The fund, a 501(c)(3) founded in 1997 to honor Norwalk High School 1996 Co-Valedictorian Kevin Eidt who died from cardiac arrest in his freshman year at Boston College, has bestowed $2.7 million in scholarships since its start. 99.5% of contributions are said to have paid for the awards since the fund began.

The 2023 scholarships are:

Norwalk High School (NHS) $110,000

Boston College (BC) School of Management $21,000 (The amount will be set in the spring because it is incremented by direct donations to Kevin’s Fund at BC. Last year’s amount was $20,000)

BC Emergency Medical Service $10,000

New award! NHS Marching Band outstanding member $5,000

NHS Distinguished Speaker $2,500

BC Emerging Leader Program $2,000

NHS to BC $2,000. Each NHS senior headed to BC in 2023 gets a $2,000 award. Kevin Eidt was in the BC Class of 2000

NHS Marching Band highest GPA $2,000

NHS Jazz $2,000

NHS Orchestra $2,000

NHS Student-Athlete $2,000

P-TECH students’ eligibility is limited to the arts and activities awards, because P-TECH, a partnership between NHS and Norwalk Community College, has classes at both schools with its own grading system and honor society.

Kevin’s Fund’s 27th Annual Presentation, at which the $110,000 NHS scholarship will be awarded, is set for a benefit dinner dance on Saturday Apr. 15, at The Inn at Longshore in Westport. It’s the eighteenth consecutive year that the award has been at least $100,000. Expect event info in late January.

Kevin’s Fund acknowledges administrative help from Angela Mia, Bruce’s Flowers, Destiny Band, Ice Matters, Yvonne Marchese Photography, and Parish Associates.

The Fund’s website is at http://www.kevinsfund.org/

Winning

Norwalk Health Department reports a tumultuous response to this year’s “Win/Win/Win With The Big 3” campaign, which encouraged health care providers to talk with youngsters and their families about three highly recommended vaccinations for their age group: anti-cancer human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, and meningitis preventatives Meningococcal ACWY and Meningococcal B.

According to a news release, over 465 Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton teenagers and pre-teens either discussed the vaccines with their health care providers or received a dose, and became eligible to win an iPad. An 11-year-old Norwalker won the prize. Also, Norwalk Community Health Center and Village Pediatrics in Westport won lunch for their staff members for submitting the most entries.

“These three vaccines offer protection from serious illnesses that can lead to cancers, long-term disabilities and even death” said Norwalk Immunization Action Plan Program Coordinator Pam Bates, B.S.N, R.N. “It is very important for pre-teens and teens to discuss these vaccines with their health care providers and receive them at the recommended ages for the best protection.”

A ‘variety of vocational education opportunities’

Norwalk’s recently opened Workforce Training Center, located at 25 Van Zant St., houses a multi-faceted vocational training program directed by owner/developer Winthrop Baum. According to a news release, the Center is home to an ice cream manufacturer, a new adult day care facility, and an artesian water bottling company. There’s a music performance space and a very large photography studio.

“Our mission has always been to follow the original intent of the building,” Baum said. “We’ve gone through major renovations to get to this point, and we’re excited to show the unique characteristics of our building, inside and out.”

Mayor Harry Rilling issued a statement after the Center’s ribbon cutting:

“We are proud that Winthrop Baum, a longstanding property owner in Norwalk, recognizes the importance of workforce development training. Through his commitment to opening up the Workforce Training Center in our community, which will provide a variety of vocational education opportunities, he is investing in our local workforce and economy. Whether it’s vocational training in culinary arts, hospitality, nursing, or electrical studies, this program will help more of our workforce gain the skills they need to be ready to enter the industry of their choice.

“Properly preparing our workforce for the future is critical, especially in a city like Norwalk that is consistently attracting new businesses and finding innovative ways to best prepare our workforce with the knowledge and skills to meet the needs of a competitive economy. Trainings and educational opportunities in a variety of trades will help increase opportunities for our residents in Norwalk, so they can continue to work, live and grow their families here in our community.

“The importance of trade school to our local and state economy cannot be overstated. The very building that the Workforce Training Center is in on 25 Van Zant Street was once a hat factory where I worked making hats after school. It’s amazing to see this building return to its trade and as a community, we will continue supporting programs that invest in our workforce and help us meet the demands of our global economy.”

To tour the Center, call Paulo Barros at (203) 273-3367. The website is at Home – Workforce Training Center