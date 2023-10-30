One thing we can all agree on

On November 7, in addition to our elections for Norwalk municipal government, voters will be faced with the following question related to the Norwalk City Charter:

“Shall the Charter be revised to clarify and streamline government operations and standards, maintain a two-year mayoral and council term, expand the police and fire commissions from two to four members, establish procedures to enhance public participation in the budget process, and require charter review every five years with an initial review in two years?”

We may not see eye to eye on everything when it comes to city government.

But we agree on this: Norwalk should vote YES on the Charter Revision question.

The bi-partisan charter revision commission spent many months modernizing and streamlining our Charter – it is now more user-friendly and more relevant to the 21st century.

This is not a partisan issue. This is something that benefits Norwalk. Let’s agree on that.

So please Vote YES on the Charter Revision on November 7.

Colin Hosten, Chair, Norwalk Democratic Town Committee

Fred Wilms, Chair Norwalk Republican Town Committee