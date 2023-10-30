Quantcast
,

One thing we can all agree on

By


Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.

On November 7, in addition to our elections for Norwalk municipal government, voters will be faced with the following question related to the Norwalk City Charter:

“Shall the Charter be revised to clarify and streamline government operations and standards, maintain a two-year mayoral and council term, expand the police and fire commissions from two to four members, establish procedures to enhance public participation in the budget process, and require charter review every five years with an initial review in two years?”

We may not see eye to eye on everything when it comes to city government.

But we agree on this: Norwalk should vote YES on the Charter Revision question.

The bi-partisan charter revision commission spent many months modernizing and streamlining our Charter – it is now more user-friendly and more relevant to the 21st century.

This is not a partisan issue. This is something that benefits Norwalk. Let’s agree on that.

So please Vote YES on the Charter Revision on November 7.

Colin Hosten, Chair, Norwalk Democratic Town Committee

Fred Wilms, Chair Norwalk Republican Town Committee 

Comments

One response to “One thing we can all agree on”

  1. David Muccigrosso

    Sure would be nice if there was a Ranked Choice petition on that ballot.

    But of course, the two parties are too busy fighting each other to bother doing anything that would actually benefit the voters or — GASP — give voters an alternative to their nonsense.

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

NRG sells Manresa Island to Argent Ventures

Read More

Rilling, Scicchitano duke it out in League Mayoral Debate

Norwalk political notes: Mushak exits; Federal thoughts

Engineers praise Norwalk wastewater treatment plant; critics differ

NPS to offer vegan lunch options

Advertisement


Recent Comments

Advertisement