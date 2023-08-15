Open Doors Gets Approval for Five Townhouses on Berkeley Street

A look at the proposed rendering for the townhouses on Berkeley Street. (Courtesy of the City of Norwalk)

Open Doors, which runs a shelter in Norwalk, received approval earlier this month to build five townhouses at 24 Berkeley Street for low-income residents, who make below 30% of the area median income.

“We really designed this project to serve really low income families who are living in or working in Norwalk,” Michele Conderino, executive director of Open Doors, told the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 2. “Our intention [with these townhouses] is not to serve people who are experiencing homelessness; our intention is to stabilize households in the Norwalk area so they don’t experience homelessness.”

The commission had previously approved plans for five townhouses at the site, but that was under different ownership and slightly different plans. The new plans were altered slightly to help “bring down the cost of the build” and make the property a little bit more livable, as previous versions had more stairs and weren’t as accessible, she said.

“The footprint of the building for all intents and purposes has not changed—it’s five units clustered around a courtyard,” Mark Joyce, the architect on the project, said.

A look at the second floor plans for each of the townhouses as shown in plans presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy of the City of Norwalk)

Each unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open concept kitchen and living area. The units would be rental units, although Conderino said that they were discussing home ownership opportunities.

“That’s something we’re thinking about down the line,” she said.

The rent would be about $1,313 per month for each unit, Conderino said.

Still, she noted that this project will help fill some needs in Norwalk’s rental housing market.

“We’re actually really excited to bring on three bedrooms, because there are a plethora of studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms,” Conderino said.

Commissioners voiced their support for the project, as they voted unanimously, with Commissioner Jacquen Jordan-Byron voting “enthusiastically yes,” and Commissioner Tammy Langalis noting that she thought this “building looks a lot better” than some of the other rental units in the city.