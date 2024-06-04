Quantcast

“Open Streets” A Huge Hit

On Saturday, June 1st, Norwalk celebrated its second “Open Streets” festival, sponsored by the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, Norwalk Public Schools, and advocacy group Sustainable Streets Norwalk, with logistical support from Norwalk’s Departments of Recreation and Parks, TMP, and Police.

For four hours, from 9 am to 1 pm, the east side of Calf Pasture Beach was closed to vehicles while kept open for walking, biking, skateboarding, scootering, strolling and running. Exhibitors included: The Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, NPS, Norwalk Health Department, Sustainable Streets, Connecticut Safe Routes to School (a program of the CT Department of Transportation), Norwalk Transit District, and Friends of Norwalk Dogs.

The event included free bike repair services provided by community volunteers from Cannondale working as the Norwalk Bicycle Co-Op; Bike Rodeo – a bike safety training program for kids; and NTD’s “Demo Bus” for showing bus rider cyclists how to mount their bikes onto the front of the bus. Saturday’s weather was just about perfect, and kids of all ages were thrilled to be riding their bikes safely in the street free of cars.

East side of Calf Pasture Beach Rd. was turned into an “Open Street” for 2/3 of mile for strolling, scootering, biking, and just enjoying the sunshine. (Photo: Mike Mushak)
Cars were allowed on the west side of Calf Pasture Beach Rd. (Photo: Mike Mushak)
Health Department Education Associate Jahliah Green with Open Streets event organizer Ben Hanpeter. Six community groups had tables at the event. (Photo: John Levin)
Kiwans Club and NPS featured a Bike Rodeo for younger riders. (Photo: Mike Mushak)
(L to R) Sustainable Streets officers Tanner Thompson, Paul Fox, Jack Pavia and Jack Meyers, with SafeRoutes consultant Marci Miller and program coordinator Kritin Levesque. (Photo: John Levin)
Norwalk Transit District brough a “demo bus” to show how bikes can be easily loaded on the front of NTD buses. (Photo: Mike Mushak)
Emily Burnaman, Vice Chair, Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission. (Photo: Mike Mushak)
Tanner Thompson, Chairman of the Bike/Walk Commission, collapses after a long day. (Photo: Mike Mushak)

