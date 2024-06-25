Opening for an experienced local reporter

NancyOnNorwalk is expanding its coverage and mission. We seek an energetic, community-oriented journalist committed to news in the public interest to join our team as a paid freelance reporter. The position has potential to become full-time for the right candidate.

HELP ADVANCE WATCHDOG COMMUNITY JOURNALISM with our award-winning 12-year-old news organization. We are looking for fresh voices and innovative content as we continue to grow.

While our founder, editor and chief reporter, Nancy Chapman, remains on medical leave, our editorial team is scrambling to fill her shoes and honor her legacy of truth-telling enterprise reporting. At the same time, we are expanding coverage and innovating formats to better serve our readers. Come join the team!

To apply for this position, send your resume with a cover note and links to writing samples to [email protected]