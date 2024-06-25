Quantcast

Opening for an experienced local reporter

By


NancyOnNorwalk is expanding its coverage and mission. We seek an energetic, community-oriented journalist committed to news in the public interest to join our team as a paid freelance reporter. The position has potential to become full-time for the right candidate.

HELP ADVANCE WATCHDOG COMMUNITY JOURNALISM with our award-winning 12-year-old news organization. We are looking for fresh voices and innovative content as we continue to grow.

While our founder, editor and chief reporter, Nancy Chapman, remains on medical leave, our editorial team is scrambling to fill her shoes and honor her legacy of truth-telling enterprise reporting. At the same time, we are expanding coverage and innovating formats to better serve our readers. Come join the team!

To apply for this position, send your resume with a cover note and links to writing samples to [email protected]

Recommended

5 takeaways from the Norwalk Affordable Housing Plan Committee meeting
5 takeaways from the Norwalk Affordable Housing Plan Committee meeting
Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 
Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 
South Norwalk Library’s makeover goes public today
South Norwalk Library’s makeover goes public today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 

Paying for Norwalk High School and South Norwalk School: Finance Committee adjusts funding for projects

Norwalk committee gets first look at proposed Complete Streets ordinance

Norwalk Boat Club’s objections and questions about O&G application

Jason Milligan is reviving vacant Riverview Plaza for his Wall St. dream plan

Recent Comments