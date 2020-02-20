Opinion: A poetic look at Norwalk’s 2020 budget season
Roses are red
Daffodils yellow
Our CFO sure is
An outspoken fellow!
Says the BOE budget
Is a fraud and misleading
Says the math’s on his side
Leaves Tom Hamilton screaming
What of Harry? And the Council?
Why the shift in their view?
They were all for the children!
But now this? Gosh, who knew?
City coffers get emptied
For the BoE dreams
But gift cards, trips, and scaffolding
Things are not what they seem!
Bryan Meek wonders why
Such a fuss over gift cards
Their morale needs a lift
They all work very hard
Raid the rainy day fund!
Our surplus is exploding!
Will it be at the cost
Of bond ratings imploding?
And then what of the plans
For the new NHS?
Is it on? Is it off?
What a godawful mess!
Funds are there, says Bob Duff
Says the state will come through
Not so fast, say the others
This pipe dream can’t be true!
Dr A soon shall leave us
Oh, the tears we will weep
Wherever he’s going
May their pockets be deep
In the end, they’ll prevail
All hail the Board of Ed
They will get their big ‘ask’
As taxpayers see red
And the usual suspects
Throw their hands in the air
It’s not right, it’s not just
Cut the waste, it’s not fair!
But they’ll open their wallets
When they pay their tax bills
If you seek lower taxes
Better run for the hills