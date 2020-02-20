Opinion: A poetic look at Norwalk’s 2020 budget season

Roses are red

Daffodils yellow

Our CFO sure is

An outspoken fellow!

Says the BOE budget

Is a fraud and misleading

Says the math’s on his side

Leaves Tom Hamilton screaming

What of Harry? And the Council?

Why the shift in their view?

They were all for the children!

But now this? Gosh, who knew?

City coffers get emptied

For the BoE dreams

But gift cards, trips, and scaffolding

Things are not what they seem!

Bryan Meek wonders why

Such a fuss over gift cards

Their morale needs a lift

They all work very hard

Raid the rainy day fund!

Our surplus is exploding!

Will it be at the cost

Of bond ratings imploding?

And then what of the plans

For the new NHS?

Is it on? Is it off?

What a godawful mess!

Funds are there, says Bob Duff

Says the state will come through

Not so fast, say the others

This pipe dream can’t be true!

Dr A soon shall leave us

Oh, the tears we will weep

Wherever he’s going

May their pockets be deep

In the end, they’ll prevail

All hail the Board of Ed

They will get their big ‘ask’

As taxpayers see red

And the usual suspects

Throw their hands in the air

It’s not right, it’s not just

Cut the waste, it’s not fair!

But they’ll open their wallets

When they pay their tax bills

If you seek lower taxes

Better run for the hills