Opinion: Give the Wall Street Zoning Pilot a chance

Wall Street is coming back, slowly, tentatively, after a long struggle. Anyone who’s walked it lately knows the feeling: a little more life than a few years ago. That comeback is still fragile. It can be helped along, or stopped cold. Right now, that choice sits in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Wall Street zoning pilot came from the people who live and work there. It’s rare to see a neighborhood this engaged: traffic studies, drafting, community meetings, legal review. Just as important, the Wall Street Neighborhood Association worked directly with city staff throughout, listening to their concerns and building in protections to address them. What’s on the table now is the result of that collaboration, already a compromise before it ever reached a public hearing.

It asks for three things. First, real variety in unit type and size. A walk-up above a late-night storefront isn’t the right home for a family with young kids and nowhere for a stroller or a bike. It’s a great fit for the artists, musicians, and students who already give this neighborhood its character. Current rules make it nearly impossible to build the small studios and one-bedrooms this neighborhood is suited for, since unit count on a small lot is capped by land and building form, pushing builders toward the same fortress-style apartments going up everywhere else, the kind that cost six and seven thousand dollars a month and share nothing with the neighborhood around them.

Second, parking minimums that fit these small historic lots. There is physically nowhere to put required parking here, short of tearing buildings down, and even then the lots aren’t big enough. Existing public parking nearby is only about half full today. The bet is that if you build it, car-light residents will come.

Third, the affordable housing threshold. Twenty units was the established citywide threshold: below it, projects pay into the affordable housing fund, above it, they build deed-restricted units on site. That wasn’t arbitrary, it was the policy already on the books before this process began chipping away at it. The pilot simply puts that line back where it started, for a handful of ten-to-nineteen-unit buildings in one small district. Connecticut is short roughly a hundred thousand affordable units. Nobody believes that gap closes because a few small Wall Street buildings got pushed into deed restrictions instead of paying into the fund built for exactly this.

The knee-jerk instinct, when something new feels uncertain, is to reach for restrictions that sound cautious but have already failed here before. Payment in lieu of parking was tried on Wall Street for roughly a decade. Almost nothing got built under it, because small buildings and small owners couldn’t absorb the fee. Nobody should expect this pilot to transform the neighborhood overnight, and nobody should fear that it will. It’s a modest, monitored step, not a leap. There will be time to watch it and react if something goes wrong. But if it’s neutered before it even launches, no one will ever know whether it would have worked.

That’s the real risk now: not one bad rule, but a dozen small, reasonable-sounding tweaks from people removed from the buildings, the costs, and the risk, each defensible alone, together turning a real pilot into nothing.

That’s the ask, plainly: pass this pilot as submitted. Watch it once it’s live, and if results, not fear, show something’s going sideways, fix it then. But amending it into meaninglessness before it starts isn’t a compromise, it’s a no dressed up as a yes.

Norwalk has a rare thing going on Wall Street right now: a neighborhood and its government pulling in the same direction. That doesn’t happen often. Pass it as written. Let it work.

Editor’s note: This piece is an opinion article. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the perspectives of the publication or its staff.