Opinion: Predictions for 2020

Can you believe it? 2020 already? Is time speeding up? Well, heck – it seems I hit about 40 percent of the first 10 with last year’s predictions – counting 4, 8, 9, and 10 as wins. Here’s trying for a beat with 10 (plus) predictions for the new year:

Norwalk’s RTC gains new members, new energy The Norwalk Arts Commission commissions a mural to cover the entire west facing side of 50 Washington Street. Controversy ensues and different people in Norwalk bicker over it, with almost everyone having an opinion. Comments for a single NancyOnNorwalk story exceed 100. After hearing about the new mural at 50 Washington Street, Billy Eichner makes a surprise visit to Norwalk and does an episode of Billy On The Street on, of course: Washington Street. Arts continue to bloom in Norwalk; the SoNo sign, cleverly concealed below the railroad trestle at the corner of Washington and East Main streets, is temporarily altered. The 5-way intersection of East Avenue, Park Street, East Wall Street and Hubbells Lane receives consideration for “smart” traffic lights. Unusually: this change is greeted with universal acclaim and relief by all Norwalkers with not a single dissenting voice. LaKota Oaks changes its name. Mike Barbis leaves the Norwalk Board of Education. Former four-term Norwalk mayor Bill Collins is appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency by current four-term Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. The bottom floor, northwest corner of SoNo Collection remains vacant for all of 2020. Norwalk’s Conservation Commission grants an amendment to the easement on 8 Norden Place requested by Summit Saugatuck LLC. [As a result, Summit’s 8-30g Application to build 187 housing units (57 units designated “affordable”) meets yet another hurdle since the project’s original 2002 inception.] Jason Milligan and Harry Rilling agree on something. Wilton shows no interest in solving its 8-year school enrollment decline and school overcapacity challenges by merging districts with Norwalk. The Cranbury Park “bunk house” gets an actual name.

3+-…………..

+00000000000000000000000000000000000000-*———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–+++———————————————————————————————****444****440.853

14) Datto files for an IPO.

15) One or the other of Norwalk’s political parties hosts a fundraising event at Hilltop Pub in South Norwalk. / [Alternatively:] Hilltop Pub of South Norwalk wins an award.

16) Snowfall in Norwalk does not exceed 12 inches in any 24-hour period.