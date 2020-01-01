Quantcast

Opinion: Predictions for 2020

John Levin visits The SoNo Collection recently.

Can you believe it? 2020 already?  Is time speeding up?  Well, heck – it seems I hit about 40 percent of the first 10 with last year’s predictions – counting 4, 8, 9, and 10 as wins.  Here’s trying for a beat with 10 (plus) predictions for the new year:

  1. Norwalk’s RTC gains new members, new energy
  2. The Norwalk Arts Commission commissions a mural to cover the entire west facing side of 50 Washington Street. Controversy ensues and different people in Norwalk bicker over it, with almost everyone having an opinion. Comments for a single NancyOnNorwalk story exceed 100.
  3. After hearing about the new mural at 50 Washington Street, Billy Eichner makes a surprise visit to Norwalk and does an episode of Billy On The Street on, of course: Washington Street.
  4. Arts continue to bloom in Norwalk; the SoNo sign, cleverly concealed below the railroad trestle at the corner of Washington and East Main streets, is temporarily altered.
  5. The 5-way intersection of East Avenue, Park Street, East Wall Street and Hubbells Lane receives consideration for “smart” traffic lights.  Unusually: this change is greeted with universal acclaim and relief by all Norwalkers with not a single dissenting voice.
  6. LaKota Oaks changes its name.
  7. Mike Barbis leaves the Norwalk Board of Education.
  8. Former four-term Norwalk mayor Bill Collins is appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency by current four-term Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.
  9. The bottom floor, northwest corner of SoNo Collection remains vacant for all of 2020.
  10. Norwalk’s Conservation Commission grants an amendment to the easement on 8 Norden Place requested by Summit Saugatuck LLC. [As a result, Summit’s 8-30g Application to build 187 housing units (57 units designated “affordable”) meets yet another hurdle since the project’s original 2002 inception.]
  11. Jason Milligan and Harry Rilling agree on something.
  12. Wilton shows no interest in solving its 8-year school enrollment decline and school overcapacity challenges by merging districts with Norwalk.
  13. The Cranbury Park "bunk house" gets an actual name. 14) Datto files for an IPO.

 

15) One or the other of Norwalk’s political parties hosts a fundraising event at Hilltop Pub in South Norwalk. / [Alternatively:] Hilltop Pub of South Norwalk wins an award.

 

16) Snowfall in Norwalk does not exceed 12 inches in any 24-hour period.

 

