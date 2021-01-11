Opinion: Predictions for 2021
OK, there’s a pretty clear consensus: 2020 was annus horribilis. And like all things horribilis, it thankfully came to an end.
One year ago, I offered 16 predictions for 2020. How many came true? Sadly, I think I did terribly: while some are subjective, I count six wins (#1, 2, 9, 12, 14 and 16), out of 16 predictions, less than 40%. Apparently, it’s not as easy as it looks. Anyway, here’s 10 predictions for the new year:
- Rowayton gets a permanent Black Lives Matter sign.
- Discovering Brooklyn is overrated: Peaches returns to its original site on Wall Street. The “Peaches” sign is still there, and waits patiently.
- Norwalk’s Common Council entertains a citizen initiative seeking a town ordinance restricting restaurants from serving pitchers of Sangria that are more than 50% ice.
- “Private Road” and “No Trespassing” signs appear sporadically, and mysteriously, along Darien’s border with Norwalk, all facing into Norwalk!
- Columbus Magnet School is renamed.
- Blue beards start trending.
- Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling forms a town commission to evaluate renaming the Yankee Doodle, Walk, and Washington Street bridges.
- Heritage Wall on West Avenue will receive at least one new plaque.
- Recognizing the genius of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, The Norwalk Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) holds an auction for naming rights to its South Smith Street sewage treatment facility. Bidders include John Oliver, Kanye West, WWE, Jason Milligan, and the Town of Wilton, but the winning bid is submitted by Brookfield Properties who will name it “The Other SoNo Collection”.
- Norwalk holds a city-wide celebration marking the effective end of the Corona virus pandemic.