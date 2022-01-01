Opinion: Predictions for 2022
Huh? A year ago I seriously was hoping, even expecting, that the pandemic would be over by now. I even predicted that Norwalk would celebrate its end. (See here.) Well, that didn’t happen. The predictions business is not an easy one. Indeed, my success rate with the 2021 Predictions was pretty bad – I can claim only two clean wins from last year:
#1: This sign now hangs from a home on Rowayton Avenue:
And #5: “Columbus Magnet School” was renamed “Concord Magnet School” by Norwalk’s Board of Education on November 16 (but it’s still “CMS”!).
That makes for 20% – pretty bad, especially compared to my 40% ‘win’ rate in each of the two prior years.
So, here are 10 new predictions for 2022 for our town:
- Tau variant of the Corona virus wreaks havoc on the nation and the world. Despite high vaccination rates, neither Connecticut nor Norwalk is spared. People are encouraged by public health authorities to get a 3rd booster shot of Covid vaccine (a fourth if first was J&J, or fifth shot for those who are counting) – referred to affectionately as the “throoster”.
- Mayor Rilling appoints a replacement to fill the Police Commission seat vacated when Kelly Straniti moved away from Norwalk last summer.
- Snowfall in Norwalk does not exceed 14 inches for the entire year.
- The Norwalk Historical Society receives an award and national recognition for the Exhibitions recently installed at Mill Hill Historic Park.
- Norwalk real estate broker Jason Milligan and the city’s Redevelopment Agency agree on something.
- Options for the Equity And Justice For All Commission, originally announced by Mayor Rilling in June of 2020, will be studied further by City officials.
- Heritage Wall gets a replacement for the Columbus Statue removed in July 2020 and subsequently installed at St. Ann’s Club three months later.
- Construction begins for both The Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation Sikh religious center on Richards Avenue and for the new Cranbury Elementary School building on Knowalot Lane.
- More than a year before the 2023 Mayoral election, Harry Rilling announces that he will not seek a sixth term, giving Norwalk’s Democrats sufficient time to pick a candidate.
- Regulations will be modified by City authorities to allow dogs on a leash into Irving Freese Park on Main Street—currently dogs are not allowed. The Park is named for five term mayor Irving C. Freese who was elected to his first two terms in 1947 and 1949 running as the Socialist Party candidate and to the next three terms as the Independent Party candidate. Gentle reminder: the fortunes of any given political party in Norwalk are not set in stone and are subject to significant change over time, although I am make no prediction for changes in 2022.