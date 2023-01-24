Oulette tops 2022 salary list

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police patrol officer Russell Ouellette earned twice what Chief Thomas Kulhawik did in 2022. He also out earned Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella.

The 2022 City paycheck list, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, also shows that Lynne Moore made more as a school principal than Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr.

The top 25 breadwinners:

Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $328,250 Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $322,721 Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $288,528 Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $287,147 Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $285,604 Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $274,813 Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $260,189 Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $259,560 Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $257,532 Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $244,409 Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $242,035 Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Kassimis, $238,646 Norwalk Police Sgt. Joseph Moquin, $232,967 Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $232,941 Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $232,857 Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $230,983 Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $230,271 Norwalk Police Detective Courtney Downer, $230,183 Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $227,649 Norwalk Police Officer Richard Montanez $222,418 Norwalk Police Officer Shoubert Paulemon, $220,311 Norwalk Police Lt. Terrance Blake, $219,551 Norwalk Police Officer Ariel Martinez, $217,798 Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $215,986 Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington $215,986

Moore sued Norwalk Public Schools in 2021, accusing the district of racial discrimination, age discrimination and retaliation. NPS settled the lawsuit last year.

She was paid a total $47,514 as reimbursement for salary she lost due to the alleged mistreatment.

Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.

The Police Department has been shorthanded. With 181 officers authorized, the department was said to be down to 166 sworn officers in November 2021. Norwalk Police Deputy Chief Terry Blake said Monday that the department has 177 officers.

Most officers named above routinely land on the list of top earners. Of the 20 officers listed, nine made more than last year. Oulette made $288,649 in 2021 and $328,250 in 2022.

Estrella made $301,475 leading Norwalk Public Schools in 2021 and $322,721 last year.

Let’s look at the top earning education staff:

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $322,721 Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $242,035 Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $230,983 Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $215,986 Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington, $215,986 Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $215,986 Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, $215,986 Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $206,009 Educational Administrator for Pathways and Innovation Reginald Roberts, $205,761 Executive Director of Leadership Development Sandra Kase, $205,108 Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $202,289 Brien McMahon High School Principal Barbara Wood, $200,668 Brien McMahon High School Assistant Principal Marie Allen, $192,638 West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $191,201 Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $191,171 Nathan Hale Middle School Principal Eric Jackson, $190,852 Education Administrator for Counseling & Social Services, Homebound Instruction, and 504’s James Martinez, $190,451 Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $190,451 Educational Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $189,701 Educational Administrator for Early Childhood Amaris Melendez, $189,701 Educational Administrator for Curriculum and Professional Development Stacey Bergin, $189,701 Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $186,623 Educational Administrator for MLL and WL Frances Saez, $186,327 Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $185,845 Educational Administrator for SRBI Deborah Perry, $185,335

