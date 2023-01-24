Oulette tops 2022 salary list
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police patrol officer Russell Ouellette earned twice what Chief Thomas Kulhawik did in 2022. He also out earned Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella.
The 2022 City paycheck list, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, also shows that Lynne Moore made more as a school principal than Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr.
The top 25 breadwinners:
- Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $328,250
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $322,721
- Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $288,528
- Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $287,147
- Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $285,604
- Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $274,813
- Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $260,189
- Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $259,560
- Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $257,532
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $244,409
- Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $242,035
- Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Kassimis, $238,646
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Joseph Moquin, $232,967
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $232,941
- Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $232,857
- Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $230,983
- Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $230,271
- Norwalk Police Detective Courtney Downer, $230,183
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $227,649
- Norwalk Police Officer Richard Montanez $222,418
- Norwalk Police Officer Shoubert Paulemon, $220,311
- Norwalk Police Lt. Terrance Blake, $219,551
- Norwalk Police Officer Ariel Martinez, $217,798
- Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $215,986
- Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington $215,986
Moore sued Norwalk Public Schools in 2021, accusing the district of racial discrimination, age discrimination and retaliation. NPS settled the lawsuit last year.
She was paid a total $47,514 as reimbursement for salary she lost due to the alleged mistreatment.
Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.
The Police Department has been shorthanded. With 181 officers authorized, the department was said to be down to 166 sworn officers in November 2021. Norwalk Police Deputy Chief Terry Blake said Monday that the department has 177 officers.
Most officers named above routinely land on the list of top earners. Of the 20 officers listed, nine made more than last year. Oulette made $288,649 in 2021 and $328,250 in 2022.
Estrella made $301,475 leading Norwalk Public Schools in 2021 and $322,721 last year.
Let’s look at the top earning education staff:
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $322,721
- Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $242,035
- Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $230,983
- Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $215,986
- Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington, $215,986
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $215,986
- Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, $215,986
- Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $206,009
- Educational Administrator for Pathways and Innovation Reginald Roberts, $205,761
- Executive Director of Leadership Development Sandra Kase, $205,108
- Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $202,289
- Brien McMahon High School Principal Barbara Wood, $200,668
- Brien McMahon High School Assistant Principal Marie Allen, $192,638
- West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $191,201
- Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $191,171
- Nathan Hale Middle School Principal Eric Jackson, $190,852
- Education Administrator for Counseling & Social Services, Homebound Instruction, and 504’s James Martinez, $190,451
- Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $190,451
- Educational Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $189,701
- Educational Administrator for Early Childhood Amaris Melendez, $189,701
- Educational Administrator for Curriculum and Professional Development Stacey Bergin, $189,701
- Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $186,623
- Educational Administrator for MLL and WL Frances Saez, $186,327
- Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $185,845
- Educational Administrator for SRBI Deborah Perry, $185,335
2 comments
John O'Neill January 24, 2023 at 9:37 am
While these numbers are incredibly high, I would like to discuss results:
Police — Norwalk seems to be doing just fine handling crime. Cops get a
grade of “A” and have earned their money
School Administrators — Statistically they have failed their students and
AND teachers who work in the district. If you cut their salaries in
half they’d still be overpaid. They grade out as an “F+”
Bryan Meek January 24, 2023 at 10:27 am
This invasion of privacy makes my skin crawl. Outside of department heads, rank and file should not be put under this microscope. And not breaking out public safety officer’s base salary is more than “disingenuous”.