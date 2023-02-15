Park Norwalk unveils bike parking at SoNo train station

NORWALK, Conn. — Newly installed bicycle racks in the South Norwalk train station garage are already drawing users, even in February, officials said.

Park Norwalk recently installed 10 bike racks, near a security station, strong enough that even electric bicycle owners can feel comfortable walking away from their locked up equipment, according to Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson. The wheels can be locked to the racks, too, and it’s actually room for 20 bicycles in the space that used to fit two cars.

“There are people in Norwalk for whom this is their only mode of transportation and providing a safe place for them to walk up is not only a good for the environment is good for economic equity in Norwalk,” Thompson said.

Bike stations have been in a “fairly remote area of the garage,” Norwalk Parking Authority Chairman Eric Rains said. “By bringing them here adjacent to the main doors and adjacent to the… vehicular entry, we also were able to add elements like the pump and the repair station that bicyclists could use when they need to.”

James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP), said the racks were about $200 each and the painting was done in-house. So, “$1,000 and a couple of gallons of paint, and I think we have a really great looking facility.”

It could expand and the usage already shows that there’s a demand that hasn’t been met, he said. “People are riding their bike, and they’re coming here as a means of travel. You know, what does that do? That gets us cleaner air, that gets us reduced congestion on city streets, it gets us, you know, healthier lifestyle. But it also … what this is a more cost effective option for our residents as well.”

Park Norwalk, another name for the Norwalk Parking Authority, has also installed a bike rack on the New Haven bound side of the train station and there’s an “artistic bike rack in the shape of a train” at the East Norwalk station.

Other improvements are in store, Rains said.

“Park Norwalk doesn’t only mean vehicles, it means bicycles, and other modes of transportation,” he said. “So this is a vital, vital component in what we do, and we look forward to doing this in other parking assets that the Parking Authority is responsible for, and we wish everyone well in using it and certainly any suggestions, we would welcome on how to make it better.”