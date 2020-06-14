Parking enforcement to resume; Norwalk library seeks book returns, movie theater reopening, NRVT spotlights pets

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk happenings:

Norwalk resuming parking enforcement Wednesday

Library book drop to reopen

Bow Tie Cinemas reopening

Virtual pet contest winners announced

Norwalk parking enforcement is back

Normal parking enforcement in Norwalk will resume on Wednesday June 17 at street spaces, surface lots, and garages, according to a press release. Parking had been free from March 18 to June 1, at which time “relaxed enforcement” was implemented.

No tickets will be issued until June 17 except for life safety violations such as blocking a fire hydrant.

During April and May, the Norwalk Parking Authority (NPA) had noted many cars parked in the same place for days or even weeks at a time, creating a situation harmful to the reopening businesses that rely on nearby parking for their customers “The Parking Authority continues to make strides to support local businesses in Norwalk by ensuring the turnover of parking spots, which will help to bring more customers,” NPA chairman Dick Brescia said, adding that the Authority will continue to meet regularly in the coming months, monitoring and adapting its plans as needed.

More info is at https://www.norwalkpark.org/

The NPA office phone is (203) 831 9063. Email correspondence may be sent to [email protected] lazparking.com.

Return your library books, no fines till September

“With more than 13,000 items in circulation, the Norwalk Library is opening the book drops at the Main Library and SoNo Branch on Wednesday, June 17. There are no fines or fees until at least August 31,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office said. “When the books are checked back in, they will be disinfected and quarantined, in preparation for curbside pick-up and drop-off in the weeks ahead.”

Bow Tie Cinemas to reopen with classics festival

Bow Tie Cinemas will reopen its Connecticut theaters on Wednesday June 17 with a special $5 per ticket classics program, according to a press release. Films in the program include The Goonies, Grease, The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Beetlejuice, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty In Pink, The Addams Family, American Psycho, Chinatown, Superman, Purple Rain, The Harry Potter Franchise, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, plus others to be announced. Brand new Hollywood films will begin screening at regular ticket prices as early as July 1.

Bow Tie COVID guidelines stated in the press release include:

100% reserved seating in all auditoriums

in all auditoriums Auditorium capacity limitations of 50% of available seating

of 50% of available seating A temporary waiver of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app

of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app Selling seats in an alternating pattern so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side

so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side Upgrades to its mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items

and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free purchasing of tickets and concession items Plexiglass barriers at box office, concession and bar counter registers

at box office, concession and bar counter registers Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day

of touch points throughout the day Enhancements t o nightly professional cleaning

o nightly professional cleaning Added social distancing markers and directional signage

markers and directional signage Limitations on restroom and lobby capacities

Also, these additional measures are put forth at https://bowtiecinemas.com/page/14701/reopening-statement-ct-&-co

People who have experienced any symptoms of illness of any kind in the 14 days prior to a planned visit are asked to refrain from entering the theater. In such cases, refunds for tickets or concession items are said to be available by request to [email protected]

of illness of any kind in the 14 days prior to a planned visit are asked to refrain from entering the theater. In such cases, refunds for tickets or concession items are said to be available by request to [email protected] Bow Tie Cinemas employees will be wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

will be wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. Guests will be asked to adhere to applicable requirements and guidelines for the use of face coverings.

Locally, the Ridgefield-based Bow Tie chain operates two Norwalk theaters, plus one in Wilton and one in New Canaan.

Mutt Strut winners announced

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT)’s virtual Mutt Strut Top Pet contest resulted in a tie between Jasper, owned by Anna Rendell-Baker of Wilton, and siblings Lily & Cody owned by Christen Ryan of Norwalk. The winners are being awarded Cannondale Bikes, Joy Food Fresh Pet Food, and dog spa services from Passages East of Wilton.

The Video Star award goes to Mruczus the cat, owned by Aleksandra Gierszewska of Norwalk.

Entrants included 32 dogs, three cats and one stuffed lamb. Trophies will be awarded in a socially distanced meeting.

NRVT sponsors are Building Land Technology (Title Sponsor); the Jansen family, Fox family, Foster family, DePeugh family and Goldman family (Family Sponsors);

Passages East, Ancona’s Wines and Liquors, The Greens at Cannondale, Bayer & Black, Pet Pantry, Village Market of Wilton, Orem’s Diner, Perfect Pools and Property, Wilton Kiwanis Club, Devan Chevrolet Buick of Wilton, Joy Foods Fresh Pet Food (Trail Sponsors); and Norwalk River Watershed Association (non-profit friends).

Thus far, eight miles of the trail have been completed, with 22 more miles to build. Details are at http://nrvt-trail.com/