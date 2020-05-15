Permits, resident passes, assistance with grief, contest for pets, an emergency grant

NORWALK, Conn. – A roundup of announcements:

Outdoor dining and retail permit process begins, survey advertised

Norwalk restaurants and retail stores planning to open for outdoor business on May 20 will need to obtain City approval. The application for approval will be available online at noon Monday May 18. Instructions and information, plus business guidelines are at https://www.norwalkct.org/ 1929/COVID-19-Business- Resources.

Norwalk restaurants are asked to put forth their needs and capabilities in a survey at https://survey123.arcgis.com/ share/ d49838180fd24bc2a9caedc302952f d4

All Connecticut restaurants and retailers planning to open for outdoor business on May 20 must self-certify their willingness to comply with state guidelines via a form available at

https://service-ct.force.com/ recovery/s/

Get your new pass

Norwalk’s new Parks Parking Pass and Disposal Pass system is up and running. Here’s how it works:

Residents whose vehicles are registered in Norwalk and whose Norwalk taxes are current get free access to parks and beaches, the Transfer Station, and the Yard Waste Site. To verify your vehicle’s status and to print your pass, go to www.norwalkct.org/passes and enter your license plate number plus the last 4 digits of your vehicle identification number (VIN).

Residents whose vehicles are registered elsewhere can buy a Seasonal Parks Parking Pass for $250 and a Seasonal Disposal Pass for $100 at the City Hall walk-up window 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Residents whose vehicles were registered after Oct. 31, or who have company cars should bring their info to City Hall for manual system entry.

License plate readers will verify eligibility in the main lots at parks and beaches. At the Transfer Station, the Yard Waste Site, and the Marvin School lot, your pass must be displayed on your driver’s side windshield.

Help for grief-stricken state residents

A Virtual Family Assistance Center for Connecticut families or individuals beset with loss and grief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been established by American Red Cross in Connecticut, according to a press release. Behavioral health counseling, spiritual and emotional support, medical resources, and financial information are at http://www.RedCross.org/vFAC, or (833) 492 0094.

The Red Cross also maintains a national disaster distress hotline at (800) 985 5990, and a suicide hotline at (800) 273 8255.

Virtual Mutt Strut

Pets get a chance to win fame and prizes in the Virtual Mutt Strut Contest conducted by The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT), according to a press release. Prizes include Cannondale/Mongoose Bikes, Joy Food Company Fresh Pet Food, and Doggie Services from Passage East Kennels.

Entry is free at http://muttstrut.nrvt-trail. com/. Once the pet is entered, his/her fans, friends and family can cast votes for $1 each at that same site. The contest is underway and will continue through Friday June 5.

The contest sponsor is – BLT (Building and Land Technology), featuring North Seven (https://north-seven.com/). Other NRVT sponsors include Passage East Kennels, Joy Food Company, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors, The Greens at Cannondale, Village Market (Wilton), Bayer & Black, Perfect Pools & Property, Pet Pantry, Orem’s Diner, Wilton Kiwanis, and Devon Chevrolet Buick. Family Sponsors are the Fox Family and the Jansen Family.

The NRVT reports a 150 percent increase in trail usage during the past few months, and states that funds from the Mutt Strut will help build an additional trail.

Friends of the NRVT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, dedicated to the creation of a thirty-mile, multi-use, soft surface trail running from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury. http://nrvt-trail.com/

Malta House gets emergency grant

Malta House, a 24-hour care facility and home for pregnant mothers and their babies, announces receipt of a $15,000 emergency grant from Fairfield County Community Foundation’s newly-created COVID-19 Resiliency Fund, after having to postpone all its in-person fundraiser activities including the Annual Spring Gala which usually raises nearly $250,000.

“We applied for funding as soon as we could,” Malta House Executive Director Carey Dougherty said. “Thankfully, we were awarded $15,000 within two weeks. We want to thank you, Fairfield County Community Foundation, for this emergency grant funding. You have shined a bright light in ‘the worst of times’ and given us help and hope. We are so grateful, and we will never forget your generosity.”

Located in Norwalk, the nonprofit Malta House Inc. is Connecticut’s only transitional living program for vulnerable pregnant and parenting women over the age of 18. Offering housing and wrap-around services to assist mothers in establishing financial independence and housing stability, it has helped more than 600 mothers and babies transition from homelessness to stability and independence in the last 21 years. More information is at https://www.maltahouse.org

Fairfield County Community Foundation promotes philanthropy, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Foundation complies with the Council on Foundations’ national standards, and has awarded $180 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. More information is at https://www.fccfoundation.org