Personnel matter puts Concord principal on leave

By


Then-Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, right, during a 2017 Board of Education meeting.

Concord Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas has been on leave since Nov. 29 due to a confidential personnel matter, Norwalk Public Schools Media Relations Specialist Emily Morgan said Thursday.

Parents were informed Nov. 29 via a terse email, only saying he was on leave and Assistant Principal Jen Scanlan would be leading the school.

According to a parent who contacted NancyOnNorwalk Wednesday, school staff learned of the departure after the parents did.

NPS has not elaborated, the parent said. “I do believe the students, faculty, staff, and parents deserve more transparency from NPS.”

Thomas, a Norwalk resident, became Columbus principal in July 2015. The school was renamed last year. When it moved into the new Ponus building, it became Concord Magnet School.

On Thursday, Morgan wrote, “Norwalk Public Schools can confirm that Principal Thomas is on leave with pay and without prejudice pending consideration of a personnel matter. As you know, we consider personnel matters to be confidential and we have no further comment at this time regarding the nature of the personnel matter or the length of his leave. However, we are working promptly to resolve the matter.”

Comments

One response to “Personnel matter puts Concord principal on leave”

  1. Bryan Meek

    So, is the problem with the inordinate number of staff that have been dismissed or the current leadership? Seriously, it’s time to cut bait. I beg the DTC to do what is right here.

Leave a Reply

