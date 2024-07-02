Photo: Norwalk girls 8U softball team wins Babe Ruth State Championship

Norwalk Girls 8U 2024 Babe Ruth State Champions (Contributed photo)

The Norwalk Crush 8U softball team won the Babe Ruth State Championship on Sunday in Stamford. It is the first state championship for a Norwalk youth travel softball program in its history, according to Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, who submitted a photo of the championship team.

The girls went 4-1 in the double elimination tournament and beat the 3-time defending champion Stamford Stars Red twice to take the title at Cove Island Park.

The Norwalk Crush players pictured above are Helena Budnick, Reagan Chiapetta, Ava Eaton, Sayla Ghadiyali, Emily Giandurco, Mary Ireland, Gianna Lanasa, Kaitlyn McGee, Natalie Sabol, Sydney Smith, Eliana Taccone, Rocky Tegano.

Crush 8U is coached by Zach Smith, Chris Sabol, Rob Lanasa, Brandon Tegano and Shannon Giandurco.

Please visit https://www.norwalkgirlssoftball.com/ for more information on all programs.