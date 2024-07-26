Photo of the Day: Beach Bocce

Wednesday nights are bocce nights at Calf Pasture. (Photo credit: Roz McCarthy.)



Playing bocce at Calf Pasture Beach, Alex Marsan lines up her shot while her husband Steve anxiously looks on during a practice game on Monday, July 15. On Wednesday nights, their team, the ENO All-Stars, competes in the 32- team Rebecca DiPanni Memorial Bocce League. “We wanted something to do together, and it’s really fun,” said Alex.



The six bocce courts are tucked in between the volleyball courts and the skate park, and on Wednesday nights, things are hopping. “It’s a great community event,” said Steve. They hope to make the playoffs this year and maybe even win the trophy. But, if not, there’s always a great party at the end of the season.

More information is available from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

