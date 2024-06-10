Quantcast
,

Photos: Gun Violence Awareness Day

By


Last Friday supporters of gun violence prevention gathered in the Norwalk City Hall atrium to hear a proclamation of Gun Violence Awareness Day from Mayor Rilling, which was read by Chief of Staff Tom Livingston. Speakers from Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV) and the Norwalk Police Department emphasized the importance of keeping guns out of the hands of children, people experiencing mental health issues, and convicted felons.

Gun Violence Awareness Day honors survivors and victims of gun violence. This day also focuses on the discussion of how to reduce gun violence to protect public safety by keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories. Those showing their support will wear orange to commemorate those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

National Gun Violence Day and the Wear Orange campaign originated in 2015 to commemorate the death of high school student, Hadiya Pendelton who was mistakenly shot in a Chicago park in 2013. This day is recognized on the first Friday in June of each year and is supported by citizens wearing orange throughout the following weekend to show their support.

Photo Credits: Elsa Peterson Obuchowski

Recommended

One woman’s legacy: A book that helps children understand dementia
One woman’s legacy: A book that helps children understand dementia
Norwalk police officer Hector Delgado arrested for fourth time
Norwalk police officer Hector Delgado arrested for fourth time
Once Around the City
Fiddlehead at District Music Hall, July 26

Comments

One response to “Photos: Gun Violence Awareness Day”

  1. Elsa Peterson Obuchowski

    We can help prevent gun violence. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 48,830 people were killed with a firearm in the US in 2021. Suicides were 54% of all firearm-related deaths that year, compared to 43% from homicides. If someone you know is experiencing depression or inclination to self-harm, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

    https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988

    https://usafacts.org/data-projects/firearms-suicides

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Norwalk police officer Hector Delgado arrested for fourth time

Despite traffic concerns, Norwalk P&Z approves “smaller-scale” project on Main Avenue

Nathan Hale principal named Connecticut’s best new principal of the year

MTA facility approved for Norden Place despite East Norwalk residents’ opposition

“Open Streets” A Huge Hit

Recent Comments