Photos: Gun Violence Awareness Day

Last Friday supporters of gun violence prevention gathered in the Norwalk City Hall atrium to hear a proclamation of Gun Violence Awareness Day from Mayor Rilling, which was read by Chief of Staff Tom Livingston. Speakers from Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV) and the Norwalk Police Department emphasized the importance of keeping guns out of the hands of children, people experiencing mental health issues, and convicted felons.

Gun Violence Awareness Day honors survivors and victims of gun violence. This day also focuses on the discussion of how to reduce gun violence to protect public safety by keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories. Those showing their support will wear orange to commemorate those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

National Gun Violence Day and the Wear Orange campaign originated in 2015 to commemorate the death of high school student, Hadiya Pendelton who was mistakenly shot in a Chicago park in 2013. This day is recognized on the first Friday in June of each year and is supported by citizens wearing orange throughout the following weekend to show their support.

