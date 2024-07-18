Pirates invade Sheffield Island July 27 & 28

Pirates dancing on Sheffield Island. (Photo courtesy of Norwalk Seaport Assn.)

High seas pirate swordplay among “swashbuckling rogues, dastardly villains, infamous she-pirates, and wicked wenches” will be reenacted on Sheffield Island by famed troupe The Bawdy Buccaneers when Norwalk Seaport Association presents its annual Pirates Weekend and Cruise on Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28.

According to a press release, kids will hunt for treasure, play games, sing sea chanteys, and hear the pirates recount thrilling tales from a bygone era. Pirates Weekend activities are all free with purchase of a ferry ticket. Reservations are required per the Seaport Association’s website. The ferry shoves off from the new seaport dock, 70 Water Street, South Norwalk at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. on both days. Passengers should arrive 30 minutes before departure time. You can park in the Maritime Garage or the Haviland Street lot.

Tickets and more info are at the Norwalk Seaport Association's website