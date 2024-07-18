Quantcast

Pirates invade Sheffield Island July 27 & 28

By


Pirates dancing on Sheffield Island. (Photo courtesy of Norwalk Seaport Assn.)

High seas pirate swordplay among “swashbuckling rogues, dastardly villains, infamous she-pirates, and wicked wenches” will be reenacted on Sheffield Island  by famed troupe The Bawdy Buccaneers when Norwalk Seaport Association presents its annual Pirates Weekend and Cruise on Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28. 

According to a press release, kids will hunt for treasure, play games, sing sea chanteys, and hear the pirates recount thrilling tales from a bygone era.  Pirates Weekend activities are all free with purchase of a ferry ticket.  Reservations are required per the Seaport Association’s website.  The ferry shoves off from the new seaport dock, 70 Water Street, South Norwalk at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. on both days.  Passengers should arrive 30 minutes before departure time.  You can park in the Maritime Garage or the Haviland Street lot.

Tickets and more info are at the Norwalk Seaport Association’s website Cultural | Environmental | Historical | Norwalk Seaport Association

Recommended

Small business owner wants to make a splash – and keep us cool
Small business owner wants to make a splash – and keep us cool
Norwalk seeks a poet laureate. Is it you?
Once Around the City
Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

School counselor accused of “sexual involvement” with student

ON THE RECORD: Superintendent Estrella sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on Norwalk’s public schools. 

A first look at rebalancing Norwalk’s council districts

Planning and Zoning Commission approves minor design updates for 1 Cemetery project

Norwalk receives $14 million federal grant to improve MLK corridor

Recent Comments