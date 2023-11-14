Quantcast

Planet Fitness offers veterans and active-duty military members deals

Planet Fitness is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free week-long “PF Black Card” memberships to veterans, active-duty military, and their friends and family good through Friday Nov. 17. Black Card holders can use Planet Fitness’ facilities including Hydro Massage and Massage Chairs and can bring a guest each day at any of the chain’s 2,400 U.S. locations. According to a news release, veterans and active military will also get free Planet Fitness gear and a cooler drink during the program period.

Also, Planet Fitness is offering Black Card enrollment at a special discount rate of $1 down, $24.99/month until Thursday Nov. 30.

Mike Shapiro, Operations VP at Orange CT-based Planet Fitness franchise-holder IGNITE Fitness Holdings said, “We hope military personnel in the area will stop by and take advantage of this offer of free exercise, which is a vital resource for mental and physical health.”  Planet Fitness’ website is at www.PlanetFitness.com.

