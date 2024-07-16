Planning and Zoning Commission approves minor design updates for 1 Cemetery project

Some of the design changes made on the 1 Cemetery Street project. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved small architectural and design changes that project architect Colin Grotheer said would help “provide more definition” and “reduce the massing” of the 1 Cemetery Street project.

As part of the commission’s initial approval of the project, the panel laid out a few conditions the applicant had to meet, which is why members of the applicant’s team were back before the commission on Wednesday.

One of the first was that the team had to look into whether the Connecticut Department of Transportation wanted another right-turn only exit.

“We reached out to CTDOT in conjunction with Norwalk’s [Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department],” said Henry Conroy, a representative from Mill Pond Holdings, the owner of the property. “They did not support an additional right-hand turn out of the building.”

Other conditions were design-related, such as addressing the roofline in certain spots to “lessen the bulk,” adding a cupola, and adding “distinct entry elements for the Market” building.

One of the aspects that needed to be addressed was how the building would look between two areas Grotheer described as the “Three Sisters” building and the “Market” building.

The new design adds a pitched roof and new window treatments, and repositions the archway that leads to the public part of the courtyard.

“We feel like this really accomplished that intent of reducing the massing and providing more distinct separation between the two buildings,” Grotheer said, adding that the roof in particular provides “more definition between Three Sisters and the Market building to kind of separate those roof lines and give it a little bit more character.”

The area between two buildings called “The Mansion” and the “Italianate” also changed, with the upper story stepped back a bit and some of the stone layers enhanced.

“That really helps 3 dimensionally as well to just break up the massing of those two facades and provide more spatial separation between the Mansion and the Italianate and we really feel that’s a more successful intervention,” Grotheer said.

The team also added a cupola to the top of the Market building and canopies to the retail entrances along East Avenue and Cemetery Street.

As part of another condition of approval, the property owner was required to work with the city regarding access to the waterway behind the property. Conroy said they have $25,000 set aside to go toward this effort, as was required.

Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning, said the city applied unsuccessfully for a l grant to help create a walking trail, but said they were looking to reapply next cycle.

Construction Impact on the Mill Pond

While the property owner team went before the commission to go over the design changes and updates on the conditions of approval, Commissioner Ana Tabachneck, also questioned how the property would be maintained, particularly during rainstorms.

“Multiple times when there were heavy rains the Mill Pond turned brown,” she said. “We didn’t used to have the Mill Pond turning brown like that until there was a humongous pile of dirt.”

Tabachneck cited the fact that the former bank building on the site had been demolished, and there were piles of dirt as a result.

“We’ve put all the sediment and erosion control plans in place per the plan and per the approval of this commission,” Conroy said. “We check on it daily and we check on it during and after rainstorms.”

Conroy said that while he “can’t speak particularly to the brownness of the water, if there’s any other issues or concerns, feel free to reach out and we adjust the sediment and erosion control as needed.”

He said the zoning department has also been onsite and they’ve also found that “everything is working appropriately.”

Conroy did say that they’re doing some ground and site work right now, but they’ll soon be in “the full swing of construction.”