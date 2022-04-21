POKO Frustration: Some basic facts & some questions

You may just have to wait it out.

This is probably not the sort of advice you were looking for. But I think that a levelheaded, realistic assessment of the situation would tell you that the current administration just isn’t going to budge. If you kept fighting the problem head-on like you’ve been doing thus far, you’d probably make *some* headway over the next few years, but the core problem is that this administration – for whatever reasons that we’ll set aside for the current discussion – just doesn’t like you.

And the thing is, at this stage in the conflict, whatever their original reasons were, they don’t even really matter anymore! Maybe at an earlier stage, you could have done something different to win them over, but right now, to them, you’re just the same enemy they’ve been fighting with for all these years, and they don’t *need* a reason anymore to dislike you. Even if you resolved their original reasons, they’d still just come up with a dozen new ones to continue justifying their now-deep-seated conviction that you’re still just clearly an enemy.

So, I’d pivot.

If you still truly in your heart-of-hearts care about POKO, if you think there’s a chance that what will probably be a 2023 Kydes administration (no offense, Lisa, I’m still voting for you, but he’s clearly the frontrunner at this moment) will be more amenable to negotiating a tolerable settlement, well, then go ahead and do whatever you have to do to stall Rilling from beating you until then. Maybe even start talking directly to Kydes *now*. Or, if you’re feeling bold, I’m sure it wouldn’t be an insignificant campaign promise for Lisa to be able to promise she’d make a deal with you on POKO – it might even help boost her over the edge.

But if there’s any doubt about this… then, my dude, cut your losses! I’m not you, so I can’t pretend to have gone through the emotional rollercoaster of the last 4+ years, but I’d have cut my losses a while ago.

A realistic assessment says that even though there’s *potential* for value and growth in the Wall Street area, it’s not going to get unlocked without dramatic changes in the city’s government, changes that are going to take time to build. Judging from your revealed preferences, it seems you don’t really care much to go the political route of openly challenging the system, and that’s fair, but it also means that your best alternative is to identify new directions for your little (no offense) real-estate empire.

This next part is almost certainly biased by my own personal perspective… but if I had *your* money, I know what *I* would do. SoNo is clearly the growth market in Norwalk. I’d start snapping up every piece of property that isn’t already owned by the big dogs. If there are any small businesses that actually own their buildings, I’d buy them out and offer them extremely favorable long-term leasing terms, as well as assurances about helping them relocate to other properties of yours if you decide to redevelop their buildings. Heck, if it’s possible, I’d even offer my stake in POKO up to the bank as collateral for making these purchases – make the project *their* problem! I’d start buying stuff up along Water Street and on Main south of Washington, because that’s the obvious direction for future retail/commercial growth (as I’ll explain).

Look, I’m just an ignorant muggle here, so I’m sure I’m missing all kinds of details about the nitty-gritty of the real-estate business which you know better than I do, but I think there’s also value in zooming back out and looking at the big picture. To me, the big picture says, if you want to be at the center of revitalizing a neighborhood, Wall Street ain’t it. SoNo IS. It’s the one part of town that has thus far been resilient *against* Harry’s mismanagement, let alone the RDA’s.

I’d also buy deeper South into the neighborhood. The thing is, all those huge new condo buildings aren’t going to actually make up the core of what will make SoNo prosperous and great over the next 20 years. You know as well as I do that they aren’t bringing the real tax revenue in (because of Harry’s sweetheart deals), and the population boost they bring is mostly commuters who don’t avail themselves of all SoNo has to offer. As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I can first-hand tell you that despite adding several thousand units in the past few years, they haven’t actually increased demand/foot traffic on Washington. The point is, people aren’t venturing far from their condos because the built environment around those condos doesn’t actually feel like a real neighborhood the same way Washington proper does. It’s not inviting them to come on out.

Hence, the real value will be infill development. Infill along Water Street is already on the table with the current rezoning effort. The remaining single-family and multifamily detached housing along Elizabeth and Haviland, and south of Monroe (west of Main) and south of Concord (between Main and Water), will be prime targets for either future development, OR for renovating and beautifying for massive resale value. In the LONG-long term, the neighborhood south of Concord will eventually be the next target for connecting SoNo to the Icehouse/314 area.

More broadly, the best value will be in owning literally everything that surrounds those hideous condos. If SoNo is going to explode as an entertainment/luxury living district, it’ll be because those condos will be surrounded by the sorts of multistory attached mixed-retail/residential buildings that line Washington – gentle density. It’s not as sexy as those multi-million-dollar condos, but it’s perfectly suited to YOUR – Jason Milligan’s – particular niche: Someone with enough money to make it happen and the acumen to make the businesses that fill it in (like Byron’s bakery!) successful, but who’s been muscled out of the big-condo game by the regional big dogs.

YOU would be the one who gets to shape SoNo’s destiny. And by doing that, you’d generate the kind of clout and public goodwill to return to Wall Street and POKO and actually win that battle.