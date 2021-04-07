‘POKO’ lawsuit expected to inspire $200K in legal fees by June 30

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s tax board has authorized a $282,000 budget transfer to cover legal fees in the “POKO” lawsuit.

Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola expects to incur $200,000 in fees “over the course of the remainder of the Fiscal Year” – a time period ending June 30 – in the lawsuit, according to Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr. The flip side of this coin is a windfall from a settlement with CC Rivington, a defendant in the lawsuit. CC Rivington agreed to pay $200,000, of which $125,000 has been collected so far, Coppola said Monday.

CC Rivington was “the least culpable of all the defendants by far. And we specifically settled with that party for purposes of using the $200,000 to fund the litigation,” Coppola said.

Attorney Marc Grenier recently said that fees for outside counsel in the Wall Street litigation were $865,023.73 as of Dec. 1. That’s for multiple lawsuits involving Milligan.

Spahr, in a March 31 memo requesting the budget transfer, said there’s a $78,000 deficit in the legal services account and outstanding invoices of $3,800. Other legal matters are being paid for from the account.

“There is an agreement with the firm (Shipman and Goodwin) that fees on the {POKO} matter shall not exceed $450,000. It was hoped that this case might resolve — however, at this stage it appears increasingly unlikely to do so,” Spahr wrote.

“I do know that in the POKO litigation, we do have, thanks to Mr. Coppola, a cap on the remainder of the cost that we might be exposed to,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Lawsuit decision in six months?

The “POKO lawsuit” stems from real estate broker Jason Milligan’s purchase of properties slated to become part of Wall Street Place (commonly referred to as “POKO”), which the City and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency maintain was done in violation of the Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) for the parcels. Milligan, under multiple legal entities, is the most active defendant in the lawsuit.

CC Rivington is a mortgage company with tertiary involvement in the transactions that the City and Redevelopment Agency contend were unfair trade practices, breach of contract and intentionally interfering with a contract. The company agreed to settle in August. Officials would not reveal details at the time.

Richard Olson of POKO Partners, who sold Milligan the properties, is also a defendant, under ILSR Owners.

On April 1, the plaintiffs filed a motion for summary judgment, an attempt to end the case without a trial by having the judge rule based upon undisputed facts. Milligan and Olson have not yet filed a reply.

Milligan said in December that, “It is a well-known fact that summary judgement is seldom granted in the state of Connecticut.” A lawyer asked by NancyOnNorwalk for comment said he generally agrees that it’s difficult to win a motion for summary judgment in Connecticut state courts.

Coppola said Monday that the plaintiffs are in the process of finishing depositions of two fact witnesses, which he expects to be complete by April 15. The Court should rule on the motion with four to six months, Coppola said.

A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would not include a ruling on damages, as the plaintiffs have asked that be decided later due to the complicated nature of the case.

A hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Approving the transfer

BET members were chiefly concerned about where the money was coming from for the transfer. There would only be $81,000 left in the contingency account when this and two other transfers were approved, James Frayer and Ed Abrams said. The total transfer was $ 419,400.

There will be surpluses in other accounts, said Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel, Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman Ed Camacho and Mayor Harry Rilling.

As an example, there are unfilled positions, particularly in the police and fire departments, Fogel said.

“You can move the money around. And as Angela said, even if we filled every vacancy in the city, the timing is such that we may have the vacancies for three or six months,” Dachowitz said.

“I am very confident that at the end of the fiscal year, there will be money in other accounts that after everything is reconciled, we’re going to end up with a bit of a surplus that can be put back into contingency which will then go back into the unassigned contingency, rainy day fund,” Rilling said.

Whither Wall Street Place?

BET member Troy Jellerette asked what’s up with Wall Street Place phase I, commonly referred to as “POKO,” because “I drove by it today. And I see there’s a sign up there saying that something’s going to be happening soon.”

Amended plans for the “Tyvek Temple,” the notoriously Tyvek-wrapped building at the corner of Wall Street and Isaacs Street, were approved by the Common Council nine months ago. They include demolishing the Garden Cinemas to provide room for a parking garage and additional apartments for the mixed-use development, heavy on affordable housing.

The Zoning Commission approved the amended plans for in January. Milligan filed an appeal in February.

Coppola explained this to Jellerette.

“They could actually go forward and pull building permits and put shovels in the ground,” Coppola said. “However, Mr. Milligan filed an appeal of the zoning approval, which is pending in court. He also … filed a lawsuit against the owner of that phase one project regarding some alleged claims, regarding easements. So those two suits are pending. And that’s what’s right now holding up the developer from starting to complete the building.”