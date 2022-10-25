Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition

Everyone mum on ‘POKO’ lawsuit mediation

NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties.

Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to the Garden Cinemas demolition permit, commenting, “Nothing is standing in the way of POKO McClutchy project.”

Milligan had suggested that the 55-year-old concrete block cinema building could be moved to the former Leonard Street municipal lot, which he bought in the transaction that has landed him in the years-long legal war that was the focus of last week’s mediation session.

The “POKO McClutchy project” is Wall Street Place, often called “POKO.” Citibank and its developer JHM Group, often called “McClutchy,” in 2020 won Zoning approval for a revised plan for the long-stalled Wall Street development on the corner of Isaacs Street.

Milligan filed an appeal of that approval, and in July, the court ruled against him. He did not challenge the decision.

The previous approval for Wall Street Place included a parking garage on the former Leonard Street municipal parking lot, but in 2018 Milligan threw a monkey wrench into that plan when he bought the lot, against the Redevelopment Agency’s wishes and warnings.

JHM and Citibank found a way around Milligan when they purchased the adjacent Garden Cinemas. It’s expected to provide parking and additional apartments for the development.

On Friday, one day after the mediation, Milligan provided a letter he sent to Norwalk Chief Building Official Bill Ireland. It said:

“I was optimistic that the Garden Cinema could be saved and that yesterday’s mediation with the City and Agency could have provided a path for all interested parties to move on.

“I no longer believe that to be true.

“Therefore please treat this letter as a withdrawal of our objection to the demolition permit submitted to your office on October 11, 2022 by IJ Group, LLC.”

Milligan’s objection was the only one filed against the permit, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said Monday.

When Milligan submitted it, he said the cinema “has a long rich history and has been an iconic attraction to the neighborhood for decades. Once it is torn down it will be gone forever. Prior to that happening we should examine all reasonable efforts to preserve it. Perhaps the building could be moved? There is a vacant parking lot a stones throw away, owned by one of my entities that could potentially become the new home to the Cinema.”

The Garden Cinemas building dates to 1967 and was said to be in poor condition. Owner Richard Freedman sold it to JHM in 2019. Freedman blamed the loss of parking spaces to the POKO development but was also quoted as saying movie theater attendance was dropping state-wide and it was difficult for small cinemas to compete against multiplexes. He also closed his arthouse State Cinema in Stamford.

Milligan declined to elaborate on the mediation session. City officials did not reply to emails on the topic.

In March 2020, the City and Redevelopment Agency offered Milligan the chance to settle the case for $1.9 million. Milligan mocked the offer and the City for making it; Mayor Harry Rilling said that no one expected Milligan to go for it. The offer was made just in time to add to Milligan’s woes if the court eventually rules against him, as he will be charged 8% interest on that proposed $1.9 million in addition to whatever penalties are imposed.

Milligan recently offered to pay the $1.9 million to settle the case. Instead, the City and Redevelopment Agency told him they wanted $4.5 million. Milligan called that “ridiculous.”

His counteroffer, made before last week’s mediation session, involved the City’s right of reentry on the parking lot, as defined in the Land Disposition Agreement. The negotiated strike price is nearly $3 million. He would be willing to sell the City the lot back for $3.5 million, which he said is the strike price plus the money he’s invested in the lot.

Some say that if not for Milligan, Wall Street Place would be done by now, bringing pedestrian activity to the area and customers to Wall Street businesses.

Milligan said last week that it’s false to say that he is solely responsible for blocking the project, alleging that the project is not financially viable. He’s been predicting that McClutchy will never build it.