Police bill fails in its mission, vote Kousidis

I’m a single mom and an attorney. I spend my days advocating for client’s rights in and out of court. At home, I’m charged with protecting, nurturing and encouraging two young children to become respectful and ambitious adults. I am intensely aware of the intricacies of our legal system and the importance of keeping our loved ones safe.

I was tremendously disappointed and disheartened when HB6004 was pushed through the State Senate this summer. This anti-police legislation, co-authored by Bob Duff, was effectively drafted, voted on and signed into law under the cover of darkness. This hasty process lacked even marginal consideration and objectivity. Creating and changing laws intended to protect the rights of the people of Connecticut surely deserves more. Discarding due process has resulted in a bill that contains ambiguity, vagueness and poorly defined terms, which will take years to define in the courts.

This bill fails in its mission to protect the people.

Any police reform bill must be reasonably thought through and have ample input from citizens before being passed. Common-sense legislation requires thought and discussion not haste, hashtags and press releases.

I publicly support Ellie for State Senate. Ellie has a strong moral compass and fights for what she believes in. She is a voice of the people because she is one us. She is accountable, always takes a reasonable and thoughtful approach in everything she does and will bring a level head to Connecticut’s Senate and usher in a common-sense approach to improving Connecticut.

Jessica Kordas